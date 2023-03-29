OnePlus executive spills Nord CE 3 Lite details ahead of launch

The Nord CE 3 Lite is going to beryllium each astir its large display

OnePlus' Nord lineup has made a sanction for itself pinch its awesome pricing and fantabulous specs. While nan phones look stiff title from galore of our favorite fund Android phones, they stay among nan champion options successful galore markets. OnePlus is presently gearing up for nan motorboat of its first entrant successful nan Nord bid successful 2023 successful early April, nan Nord CE 3 Lite. Surprisingly, very small has leaked astir nan telephone truthful far, but that's changing coming pinch OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu revealing cardinal specifications astir it.

In an question and reply pinch TechRadar, nan OnePlus COO confirmed nan Nord CE 3 Lite would location a 6.72-inch 120Hz display. This is substantially bigger than nan 6.59-inch LCD sheet connected nan CE 2 Lite.

Disappointingly, nan telephone will usage nan aforesaid Snapdragon 695G chipset recovered wrong its predecessor. OnePlus will optimize nan telephone for amended gaming capacity pinch its Quick Startup, Game Focus Mode, and GPA Frame Stabilizer features. Despite nan aged Snapdragon SoC, Liu claims nan Nord CE 3 Lite will provide"extended gaming times, other power, picture-perfect playback and lag-free streaming connected aggregate platforms."

Other confirmed specs see a 108MP superior camera, dual SIM support, and 8GB virtual RAM support. A 5,000mAh artillery pinch 67W accelerated charging will powerfulness nan phone. Additionally, nan OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's teaser website shows nan telephone successful Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colors, revealing its motorboat colors.

On nan package front, Liu reveals nan Nord CE 3 Lite will tally connected OxygenOS 13.1. This would beryllium nan first clip OnePlus debuts a caller OxygenOS build connected its Nord smartphone. The company's 2023 flagship, nan OnePlus 11, is moving OxygenOS 13 currently. However, it is unclear what improvements OnePlus has made successful nan latest OxygenOS release.

Liu did not corroborate nan phone's value isolated from for saying it would beryllium "satisfying." Like erstwhile Nord CE phones, nan CE 3 Lite is improbable to debut successful nan US. Instead, nan telephone should beryllium constricted to nan UK, Europe, and Indian markets.