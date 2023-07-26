OnePlus Open is confirmed to be the name of the company's first foldable smartphone

As you whitethorn already know, coming was a large time for Samsung. The Korean institution unveiled nan Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Watch6 family, and nan Galaxy Tab S9 line, each successful 1 immense arena held connected its location turf.

OnePlus didn't want to beryllium near retired of nan spotlight, truthful it responded to Samsung's motorboat arena pinch nan tweet you tin spot below.

We OPEN erstwhile others FOLD

— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

This beautiful overmuch confirms nan sanction of OnePlus' first foldable. It will beryllium called OnePlus Open, conscionable arsenic caller rumors person mentioned. The usage of "Fold" successful nan tweet besides lets america cognize that nan OnePlus Open will beryllium competing head-on pinch Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, and not nan Flip5 - otherwise, it would person been "we Open erstwhile others Flip", right?

Anyway, nan OnePlus Open is expected to beryllium announced astatine an arena successful New York astatine nan extremity of August. We've already seen it successful immoderate leaked CAD-based renders, and interestingly capable it seems to look precisely for illustration what a leaked schematic showed nan upcoming Oppo Find N3 to be. It wouldn't beryllium astonishing if nan OnePlus Open will service arsenic nan world type of nan Find N3, which is itself expected to stay exclusive to nan Chinese market.

According to erstwhile leaks and rumors, nan OnePlus Open will person a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen surface pinch FHD+ solution and 120 Hz refresh rate, arsenic good arsenic a 20 MP selfie camera wrong a hole-punch cutout. The main surface will beryllium a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED pinch a apt solution of 1,900 x 2,100 and 120 Hz refresh rate. Its selfie cam is rumored to beryllium 32 MP.

At nan helm should beryllium Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired pinch up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The main and ultrawide cameras are rumored to beryllium identical to those recovered successful nan OnePlus 11, while nan 3rd module will beryllium a 64 MP telephoto camera. The telephone should person a 4,800 mAh artillery and 67W accelerated charging support.

