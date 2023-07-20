Online news dominant source of information for young Brits, claims Ofcom

Share



Online news sources – peculiarly societal media sites and apps – are nan ascendant intends by which younger group successful nan UK entree news, meaning their nonstop relationships pinch accepted news brands are weakening, Ofcom has found.

Ofcom’s News Consumption successful nan UK 2022/23 report reveals that older teens and young adults aged 16-24 are overmuch much apt to devour news online than older adults mostly (83% vs 68%). And usually, it’s via social media connected their mobile phones (63% vs 39%).

People successful this property group are besides overmuch little apt than nan mean big to entree news contented from accepted media sources, for illustration TV (47% vs 70%), power (25% vs 40%) and people newspapers (16% vs 26%).

The study besides finds that 16-24s scope online news successful a different measurement to older generations. They’re overmuch little apt than different adults to navigate consecutive to accepted news websites (9% vs 26%) and much commonly spell via societal media (37% vs 24%). This behaviour suggests youngsters person little of a nonstop relationship pinch established news brands.

Social media platforms predominate nan apical 5 astir celebrated news sources among 16-24s. Instagram (44%) is nan most-used azygous news source, followed by Facebook 33%, Twitter 31%, and TikTok, 29%. Coming successful associated second, BBC One (33%) is nan only accepted media root to characteristic successful their apical five.

Among nan youngest children successful nan study aged 12-15, TikTok is now nan astir utilized azygous root of news crossed each platforms (28%), followed by YouTube (25%) and Instagram (25%). However, taking into relationship each news contented crossed its platforms, nan BBC still has nan highest scope of immoderate news organisation among this property group (39%).

The news topics of astir liking to younger teens mostly are: ‘sports aliases sports personalities’ (23%), ‘music news aliases singers’ (15%), ‘celebrities aliases celebrated people’ (11%), ‘serious things going connected successful nan UK’ (8%) and news astir ‘animals aliases nan environment’ (9%). Lighter news topics are of peculiar entreaty crossed societal media sites TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Ofcom’s yearly study besides looks much broadly astatine nan news habits of UK adults crossed TV, radio, print, societal media, podcasts, different websites and apps and magazines.

Jul 20, 2023

