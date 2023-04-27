Onyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

A coagulated tablet for activity and play.

Apr 26, 2023

Onyx Boox colour e-paper screen.Onyx Boox

Onyx Boox, a celebrated sanction successful nan e-reader market, announced its latest E ink tablet pinch a colour display. The caller 10.3-inch Boox Tab Ultra C has an upgraded Kaleido 3 E Ink surface pinch a higher colour solution and more.

While we enjoyed nan original Boox Tab Ultra successful our review precocious past year, acknowledgment to its large screen, friends shape factor, rear camera, and fantabulous artillery life, nan caller Ultra C kicks things up a notch.

Overall, these 2 eReader tablets aren’t that different. Potential buyers will bask nan aforesaid design, experience, and software, only now it comes pinch nan latest type of E Ink’s colour show technology. And while you tin still usage it successful black-and-white mode, nan precocious colour solution makes things moreover much enjoyable.

The first point that comes to mind is really awesome this will beryllium for reference comics, particularly pinch Onyx’s business pinch Bilibili Comics, not to mention for activity pinch presentations, graphs, and more.

Similar to nan original Ultra, nan caller Ultra C operates pinch nan same 300ppi resolution, but turning connected nan colors will driblet it down to 150ppi. However, nan caller Kaleiso 3 surface should beryllium acold much responsive. So while it won’t look for illustration an iPad for videos aliases comics, expect an improved acquisition over older colour E ink screens and accepted eReader tablets.

The Tab Ultra C besides enjoys a caller beingness powerfulness button, a capacitive fingerprint scanner, and nan included stylus and magnetic keyboard cover. It still runs connected Android 11 but employs nan latest Boox firmware pinch auto-rotation and adjustable beforehand lights for improved reference and little oculus strain.

While Onyx Boox tablets are surely expensive, nan caller Tab Ultra C is only $40 much than nan regular exemplary and is available now for $599, and ships starting May 10th.

