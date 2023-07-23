Opinion: Elon Musk accidentally ruined Twitter. He did us all a huge favor

Mark Zuckerberg released Meta’s Twitter clone Threads past week, pinch much than 100 cardinal users reportedly signing up wrong nan first 7 days. Meta’s opportunity was generated successful ample portion because Twitter is collapsing aft spectacularly bad decisions made by its owner, Elon Musk.

But alternatively of criticizing Musk for his mediocre business choices, we should praise him. By making it progressively difficult to beryllium connected Twitter nan measurement its users had enjoyed, he has generated a aureate opportunity for millions of group to partially free themselves from a unspeakable addiction to societal media.

Close to 20% of Americans usage Twitter and tin free themselves of this clip thief. We tin yet trim our request for that mini dopamine hit that came from nan platform. We should return Twitter’s illness arsenic an accidental gift from Musk and not switch it pinch yet different societal media platform.

We’re each progressively online. In 2010 only 11% of Americans ages 65 and older were connected societal media; now 45% of this property group are, according to Pew Research polling. A twelve years ago, astir one-third of group betwixt nan ages of 50 and 64 had a societal media account; now it’s three-quarters. And astir half of Americans ages 18 to 29 opportunity they are “almost perpetually online.”

Indeed, successful nan pre-Musk era, 66% of Twitter users indicated they visited nan level astatine slightest erstwhile a week. They did this moreover though nan overwhelming mostly of users said they encountered inaccurate aliases misleading accusation connected nan site, pinch a 3rd of them saying location was “a lot” of this benignant of content. And 26% of group said it accrued their accent levels.

Scientific studies propose this shape of addictive behaviour has rewired our brains complete nan years. Internet addiction is recognized arsenic a arena “characterized by excessive aliases obsessive online and offline machine usage that leads to distress and impairment” by nan American Psychological Assn. For kids and teenagers, it’s moreover worse. Research shows that location are antagonistic consequences successful nan encephalon improvement of adolescents who cheque societal media regularly.

But by making Twitter little useful and little fun, Musk is forcing america to trim our dependence upon his product. It’s arsenic if he was successful nan cigaret business and abruptly rationed our entree to one-third of a cigaret each time (unless you paid other for a battalion emblazoned pinch a bluish checkmark, of course.)

Now, addicts are faced pinch 2 choices. Option A: Switch to a akin cigaret institution specified arsenic Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky aliases moreover Truth Social (which leaves a unspeakable sensation successful your mouth). Or action B: Drastically trim smoking.

Consider Option B.

Certainly, location are downsides to consciously uncoupling from a 24/7 short-content service. Twitter really could beryllium a awesome instrumentality for investigations and news monitoring. I first learned astir COVID-19 toward nan extremity of 2019 erstwhile personification tweeted that Wuhan, China — a metropolis nan size of Chicago — was halting autobus and train service.

And existent societal connections tin beryllium forged there. I person relationships pinch group I’ve met connected Twitter who I’ve ne'er met successful existent life. And I’ve met group successful existent life aft first connecting pinch them connected nan platform. I moreover sewage a occupation erstwhile via a interaction I met connected Twitter.

Then again, I besides person friends who were hounded disconnected nan level and had to spell into in-real-life hiding. I’ve been harassed location by Islamic State fanboys, Hezbollah groupies, antisemites and type right-wing personalities. Being a female connected Twitter mostly seems awful. So, it’s a spot of a mixed bag.

Still, I haven’t discontinue Twitter. But I haven’t joined Threads aliases immoderate of nan different alternatives either. And my telephone indicates that my surface usage has fallen dramatically since Musk announced this period that nonpaying users would person much restrictions connected really overmuch they would spot connected nan platform.

Let’s beryllium honest: Those who for illustration Twitter will astir apt still cheque it occasionally. We whitethorn not person kicked nan wont completely, but by fundamentally spoiling his merchandise Musk is mounting america squarely connected nan roadworthy to recovery.

Aki Peritz is simply a erstwhile CIA expert and nan writer of “Disruption: Inside nan Largest Counterterrorism Investigation successful History.”