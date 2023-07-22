Oppenheimer Cinematographer On Filming Quantum Physics And Blowing Up A Bomb [Exclusive Interview]

One point I find fascinating astir your profession truthful acold is it seems for illustration you person nary problem going from 1 genre to nan next. And particularly pinch Nolan's films: "Interstellar" is sci-fi, "Tenet" is an action/thriller, and now "Oppenheimer" is much of a humanities drama. Does moving successful different genres alteration really you attack each film?

In nan end, erstwhile you're doing a genre film, you're not needfully approaching it arsenic a genre. You yet want to invent your connection to a film, right? You want to show nan communicative nan measurement you consciousness nan communicative needs to beryllium told. To limit yourself pinch nan rules of a genre — it's interesting, you can limit yourself to it and you tin group it upon yourself arsenic a rule. But, connected nan different hand, for nan eventual acquisition of seeing that film, it's not truthful important. What is much important is your perspective aliases your position connected it, I think. I emotion doing different genres conscionable because it keeps your movie connection a small fresh. It makes you capable to play astir pinch it a small spot more. And you ever want to push nan boundaries of what group are utilized to seeing, but past you effort to astonishment them. I deliberation erstwhile you do a genre movie and you dainty it not for illustration a genre movie and you springiness thing of yourself, you tin consciousness that group that expect genre film, they tin beryllium pleasantly surprised. Not always, but I deliberation that's ever very interesting. The movie is ever playing a small spot pinch what group expect and past trying to connection them thing unexpected aliases thing new.

Obviously an endeavor for illustration this, shooting a movie successful IMAX and 65mm film, involves meticulous planning. How different was nan process from your first discussions of really to sprout this movie to yet being connected set? What were nan differences from what you anticipated to what it was for illustration connected nan day?

In truthful galore ways, it's not our first rodeo. For me, nan prep of nan movie and nan first time of shooting is thing that happens rather fluidly. It floats complete into each other. Our prep is — everybody, by nan way, we're testing a batch of different things. We're testing costumes, we're testing nan faces of nan actors. There's a batch of subject experiments successful this movie that we wanted to test, that we wanted to fig retired and do things. So it's a process of a batch of hands-on engineering and reasoning and trying retired caller things. As good arsenic for this film, we're processing caller movie arsenic well, black-and-white 65mm.

Then abruptly nan time is location that you shoot. Now you're connected nan sprout and you're conscionable continuing — you're curious, trying to respond and trying to study and trying to beryllium imaginative there. Then you sprout and past a mates months aliases 3 months further, you're ready. And it's each a large hands-on process of reacting to different things arsenic good arsenic trying retired different things and continuously watching what you've been doing, because that's what we do very religiously.

Every night, we watch rushes and dailies projected. So we ever very intelligibly get nan nonstop feedback of what we've been doing and past nan adjacent day, trying to amended aliases trying to do amended aliases trying to do it otherwise aliases we watch it and we're conscionable truthful happy pinch what we see. Then we spell to nan adjacent time to nan group and we consciousness smug and happy astir ourselves [laughs] and past we watch thing that will hit america down. Then adjacent day, we person to struggle our measurement connected apical again. In a way, it's a very organic, mechanical, yet very intuitive process. And I emotion that pinch moving pinch Chris.