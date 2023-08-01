Oprah Winfrey is literally all of us after seeing Beyoncé

We emotion to spot erstwhile stars are conscionable for illustration america and Oprah Winfrey's guidance to seeing Beyoncé execute is very, very relatable.

Winfrey precocious attended nan singer's performance astatine MetLife Stadium successful East Rutherford, New Jersey, and couldn't incorporate her excitement astir nan performance.

In a post connected her Instagram page, Winfrey had precocious praise for nan singer.

"I person ne'er successful my life knowledgeable thing arsenic transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour," Winfrey wrote, alongside a video from her spot adjacent to nan stage. "That benignant of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is thing that comes consecutive from a Source that creates nan planets. The dancers, nan production, nan musicians, and nan squad successful beforehand and down nan scenes, each perfectly align to create a renaissance successful today’s world. You must spot it."

The video showed her, nan Queen Bey's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King each dancing to "Break My Soul" successful a cordoned disconnected VIP area adjacent to nan stage.

In different video shared via Oprah Daily — nan rebranded O Magazine, which ceased people accumulation successful December 2020 — Winfrey waxed further astir Beyoncé stunning performance.

"I couldn't speak, I couldn't scream, I was successful awe. I americium successful awe of that benignant of talent," she said.

"That is for illustration ... nan astir bonzer show I’ve ever seen,” Winfrey added. “My assemblage was vibrating nan full night. I had Beyoncé dreams. And I woke up like, 'What was that?'"

She reiterated that it had been "transcendent" to spot nan show travel together.

"I mean, nan magnitude of creativity, nan magnitude of energy, nan magnitude of synergy, nan magnitude of alignment, conscionable what that takes. And she’s astatine nan helm of each of it, you tin see, from each costume to each move. I front to that. I bow," she said, bowing to nan camera.

She added that nan show had been truthful stunning, it had inspired her.

"I felt for illustration nan people of an bonzer creator is that you travel retired of immoderate that acquisition is, you wanting to beryllium better," Winfrey said. "I felt for illustration I americium gonna do amended successful my ain life."

Winfrey said she had gotten to speak pinch nan vocalist earlier nan show backstage and that she was thankful it hadn't happened after the performance.

"I would've been a excavation of tears if I'd seen her afterwards," Winfrey quipped. "I wouldn't moreover known really to definitive what I was feeling."

In nan comments of her station connected her individual Instagram, fans agreed pinch Winfrey's takeaways and added their ain spin:

"This is nan closest we’ll get to world peace: Oprah's precocious praise of nan Renaissance Tour," Joseph Zambrano commented.

Beyoncé is presently on her Renaissance World Tour. Her last extremity is Kansas City, Missouri, connected Oct. 1.