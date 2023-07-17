Orange Is The New Black's Kimiko Glenn Sounds Alarm On Alleged Pay Discrepancy Between Actors On The Netflix Series

Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker successful nan Spider-Verse franchise) took to TikTok complete nan play to underline comments she made successful a caller New Yorker underlining nan alleged salary discrepancy betwixt actors connected Orange is nan New Black and nan deficiency of residuals connected early streams. The Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild are under activity stoppage orders owed to unsuccessful negotiations pinch nan Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers concerning streaming compensation, AI, and different existent concerns.

"People were bartenders still. People had their 2nd jobs still," Glenn, who played Brook Soso, said successful nan self-published video. "They were f****** celebrated arsenic shit, for illustration internationally famous, couldn't spell outside, but had to support their 2nd jobs because they couldn't spend to not. We couldn't spend cabs to set… I merit to get paid for arsenic galore f****** streams arsenic that crap gets."

The New Yorker article besides makes reference to a erstwhile societal media station made by Glenn successful which she scans her phone's camera crossed a SAG-AFTRA royalty connection for $27.30. OTINB ran connected Netflix from 2013 to 2019, and nan income connection shows really for appearing successful aggregate episodes, Glenn now receives 2 to 4 cents per episode.

Elsewhere successful nan article, different formed members speak of really they besides are disillusioned pinch their compensation during nan original tally and successful nan years since. As streaming has disrupted nan accepted income from residuals, galore are concerned astir really nan authorities alteration is endangering nan livelihood of moving actors.

"We each took a consequence together," Alysia Reiner, who played nan prison guard Natalie Figueroa, said. "And nan reward for Netflix does not look successful statement pinch nan reward for each of america who took that risk. I tin spell anyplace successful nan world and I'm recognized, and I'm truthful profoundly grateful for that recognition. Many group opportunity they've watched nan bid aggregate times, and they quote maine my lines. But was I paid successful a commensurate way? I don't deliberation so."