Original Community cast member set to return for movie after months of doubt

Community prima Joel McHale has revealed nan movie will prima an original formed personnel aft all.

In September 2022, it was announced that nan sitcom’s committedness of “six seasons and a movie” would yet travel true.

US streaming work Peacock shared nan news 7 years aft nan bid came to an end, announcing that creator Dan Harmon would oversee nan project, and that nan mostly of nan main formed would beryllium returning.

This included McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong – however, astatine nan time, it was reported that 3 formed members were not yet attached to star: Donald Glover, Chevy Chase and Yvette Nicole Brown.

McHale has now confirmed Glover’s return arsenic Troy Barnes during an quality connected podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera pinch Kelly Ripa.

The actor, who plays Jeff Winger, said Glover was “coming back”, adding: ‘And that’s really important. The truth that we moreover sewage Donald to do it... that was nan large piece.”

He besides suggested that Shirley prima Yvette Nicole Brown would beryllium successful nan movie, stating: “But I deliberation everyone’s coming back. So far, we’re beautiful good, and I deliberation that will happen. If not, then, you know, Donald will beryllium there. See? It’ll conscionable beryllium Donald. It’ll conscionable beryllium an section of Atlanta.”

Brown antecedently said she “knew nothing” astir nan project, and said she only discovered it was happening erstwhile McHale made nan announcement.

Glover’s floor plan has risen considerably since he made his debut successful Community. He created and starred successful nan Emmy Award-winning bid Atlanta, which drew to a adjacent aft 4 play successful 2022, and has won 5 Grammys for his activity arsenic musician Childish Gambino.

Donald Glover arsenic Troy Barnes successful ‘Community' (Peacock)

Community ran for six seasons, starting successful 2009 and airing its finale successful 2015. The movie will statesman shooting adjacent summer.