Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez shares 'pretty special' moment with dad after MLB debut

5 hours ago
When Grayson Rodriguez's awesome five-inning MLB debut was finished, nan right-hander had nan opportunity to reconnect pinch his biggest protagonist — his father.

His family members were successful nan crippled room astatine Globe Life Field, not acold from nan visiting clubhouse. Shortly aft Rodriguez entered nan room, he shared a lukewarm clasp pinch his father, Gilbert. 

Tears began to travel down Rodriguez's look arsenic he rested connected his dad's shoulder.

Grayson Rodriguez #30 of nan Baltimore Orioles throws a transportation during his Major League debut against nan Texas Rangers astatine Globe Life Field connected April 5, 2023, successful Arlington, Texas.

Grayson Rodriguez #30 of nan Baltimore Orioles throws a transportation during his Major League debut against nan Texas Rangers astatine Globe Life Field connected April 5, 2023, successful Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The emotions of Rodriguez's large time poured out. At nan time, nary 1 cared astir the Orioles' 5-2 nonaccomplishment to nan Rangers because nan 23-year-old pitcher had conscionable knowledgeable his lifelong dream travel existent successful his location state.

"I grew up watching nan Texas Rangers. A batch of memories astatine nan aged ballpark," said Rodriguez, nan Orioles’ apical prospect. "Getting to travel and propulsion present is beautiful special."

Rodriguez's way to nan large leagues was not arsenic soft arsenic he had astir apt hoped. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk connected nan past time of Spring Training aft he grounded to execute good capable to make it into Baltimore's rotation.

Grayson Rodriguez #30 of nan Baltimore Orioles prepares to propulsion a transportation during nan first inning of his Major League debut against nan Texas Rangers astatine Globe Life Field connected April 05, 2023, successful Arlington, Texas. 

Grayson Rodriguez #30 of nan Baltimore Orioles prepares to propulsion a transportation during nan first inning of his Major League debut against nan Texas Rangers astatine Globe Life Field connected April 05, 2023, successful Arlington, Texas.  (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

But, erstwhile Kyle Bradish suffered a ft injury, Rodriguez was called up to nan large leagues.

"Grayson was nan adjacent man up starting pitcher-wise," head Brandon Hyde said. "We collapsed pinch 5 guys that had really bully Spring Trainings. Grayson conscionable missed retired connected breaking pinch us, but we knew he’d beryllium up astatine immoderate constituent soon, and it conscionable worked retired for him."

Two-time Cy Young Award victor Jacob deGrom was connected nan mound for nan Rangers. But, erstwhile Rodriquez took nan mound successful nan first inning, he had to propulsion 30 pitches to get 3 outs.

He said his jitters were truthful aggravated early connected that he could hardly consciousness nan shot erstwhile it was successful his hands. He went connected to springiness up 2 earned runs successful nan first frame. 

Grayson Rodriguez #30 of nan Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman #35 locomotion backmost to nan dugout up of Rodriguez' Major League debut crippled against nan Texas Rangers  at Globe Life Field connected April 05, 2023, successful Arlington, Texas.

Grayson Rodriguez #30 of nan Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman #35 locomotion backmost to nan dugout up of Rodriguez' Major League debut crippled against nan Texas Rangers  at Globe Life Field connected April 05, 2023, successful Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

But he yet settled successful and retired 13 of nan last 15 batters he faced. Rodriguez vanished nan nighttime pinch 83 pitches, 53 of which were strikes.

"The 2nd inning felt for illustration a normal game," Rodriguez said. "The first inning I benignant of felt for illustration I was connected an island."

It is unclear whether Rodriguez's adjacent commencement will hap successful nan fields aliases minors.

Orioles head Brandon Hyde didn’t perpetrate to Rodriguez making different start. 

If Rodriguez's number Is called again, he said he will beryllium up for nan task. "If they want to springiness maine different start," Rodriguez said, "I’ll beryllium fresh for it."

