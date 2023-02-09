Oscar Pistorius denied parole 10 years after murdering girlfriend

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Oscar Pistorius denied parole 10 years after murdering girlfriend

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday and will person to enactment successful situation astatine slightest different twelvemonth and 4 months aft it was decided that he had not served nan “minimum detention period” required to beryllium released pursuing his execution condemnation for nan 2013 sidesplitting of woman Reeva Steenkamp.

The parole committee proceeding Pistorius’ exertion ruled he would beryllium capable to apply again successful August 2024, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said successful a statement. The committee cited a caller explanation connected Pistorius’ condemnation that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal 3 days ago, according to nan statement.

Media Statement |#OscarPistorius granted further profile

The Department of Correctional Services has received nan determination of nan Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) connected nan parole information for inmate Oscar Leonard Pistorius. pic.twitter.com/OaEd1mPQYa

— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) March 31, 2023

Story continues beneath advertisement

The consequence was a astonishment but location has been ineligible wrangling complete erstwhile Pistorius should beryllium eligible for parole because of nan bid of appeals successful his case. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide, a complaint comparable to manslaughter, successful 2014 but nan lawsuit went done a number of appeals earlier Pistorius was yet sentenced to 13 years and 5 months successful situation for execution successful 2017.

The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, June Steenkamp arrives astatine nan Atteridgeville Correctional Centre successful Pretoria connected March 31, 2023. Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Serious offenders must service astatine slightest half their condemnation to beryllium eligible for parole successful South Africa and Pistorius’ lawyers had gone to tribunal to reason that he was now eligible because he had served nan required information of clip successful jailhouse from precocious 2014 pursuing his culpable homicide conviction.

June Steenkamp, nan mother of Reeva Steenkamp, attended Pistorius’ proceeding Friday to reason his parole. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp person said they still do not judge Pistorius’ relationship of their daughter’s killing.

Story continues beneath advertisement

Pistorius has ever claimed he killed Steenkamp successful nan pre-dawn hours of Valentine’s Day 2013 aft mistaking her for a vulnerable intruder successful his home. The Steenkamps said they deliberation he killed her intentionally aft a late-night statement and want him to enactment successful prison.

Pistorius removes prosthetic legs, walks astir courtroom during sentencing'

1:43 ‘He is very, very embarrassed’: Pistorius removes prosthetic legs, walks astir courtroom during sentencing

&copy 2023 The Canadian Press

More
Source Globalnews

Related Article

Army to run re-edited ads without Jonathan Majors during NCAA Final Four

Army to run re-edited ads without Jonathan Majors during NCAA Final Four

1 hour ago
FBI offers $40,000 reward for U.S. woman missing in Mexico

FBI offers $40,000 reward for U.S. woman missing in Mexico

1 hour ago
UN body mulls deep sea mining amid demand for minerals

UN body mulls deep sea mining amid demand for minerals

1 hour ago
BREAKING: Dozens injured after driver crashes vehicle into pedestrians before allegedly detonating explosive device

BREAKING: Dozens injured after driver crashes vehicle into pedestrians before allegedly detonating explosive device

1 hour ago
Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread

Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread

1 hour ago
New York grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump

New York grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

22 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

22 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

16 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

22 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.