Oscar Pistorius denied parole 10 years after murdering girlfriend

5 hours ago

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday and will person to enactment successful situation astatine slightest different twelvemonth and 4 months aft it was decided that he had not served nan “minimum detention period” required to beryllium released pursuing his execution condemnation for nan 2013 sidesplitting of woman Reeva Steenkamp.

The parole committee proceeding Pistorius’ exertion ruled he would beryllium capable to apply again successful August 2024, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said successful a statement. The committee cited a caller explanation connected Pistorius’ condemnation that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal 3 days ago, according to nan statement.

Media Statement |#OscarPistorius granted further profile The Department of Correctional Services has received nan determination of nan Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) connected nan parole information for inmate Oscar Leonard Pistorius. pic.twitter.com/OaEd1mPQYa — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) March 31, 2023

Story continues beneath advertisement

The consequence was a astonishment but location has been ineligible wrangling complete erstwhile Pistorius should beryllium eligible for parole because of nan bid of appeals successful his case. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide, a complaint comparable to manslaughter, successful 2014 but nan lawsuit went done a number of appeals earlier Pistorius was yet sentenced to 13 years and 5 months successful situation for execution successful 2017.

The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, June Steenkamp arrives astatine nan Atteridgeville Correctional Centre successful Pretoria connected March 31, 2023. Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Serious offenders must service astatine slightest half their condemnation to beryllium eligible for parole successful South Africa and Pistorius’ lawyers had gone to tribunal to reason that he was now eligible because he had served nan required information of clip successful jailhouse from precocious 2014 pursuing his culpable homicide conviction.

June Steenkamp, nan mother of Reeva Steenkamp, attended Pistorius’ proceeding Friday to reason his parole. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp person said they still do not judge Pistorius’ relationship of their daughter’s killing.

Story continues beneath advertisement

Pistorius has ever claimed he killed Steenkamp successful nan pre-dawn hours of Valentine’s Day 2013 aft mistaking her for a vulnerable intruder successful his home. The Steenkamps said they deliberation he killed her intentionally aft a late-night statement and want him to enactment successful prison.

1:43 ‘He is very, very embarrassed’: Pistorius removes prosthetic legs, walks astir courtroom during sentencing