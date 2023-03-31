Oscar Pistorius is to stay down bars aft a grounded parole bid connected Friday.

“Yes, parole has been denied. But we request to go. We request to show Barry earlier he hears it connected nan news,” were nan tearful cries of lawyer Tania Koen who connected Friday represented nan Steenkamp mates astatine Pistorius's parole application.

June Steenkamp, mother of murdered exemplary Reeva Steenkamp, had travelled from Gqeberha to Pretoria for nan proceeding astatine nan Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, but Barry was excessively frail to attend.

Pistorius and Steenkamp had nan opportunity to look nan parole committee astatine a closed proceeding astatine nan debased information facility. After having served much than half his sentence, Pistorius had qualified to use for parole and explicate to nan committee why he felt he had been successfully rehabilitated and should beryllium granted his freedom.

While nan parties mostly look together, according to Koen, nan format was different connected Friday erstwhile nan lawsuit guidance committee handed successful its report, and past it was nan move of Steenkamp's family to make their feelings known.

June, accompanied by Koen, told nan committee that she has suffered nan nonaccomplishment of her girl for much than 10 years, and was incapable to heal. She felt robbed of nan truth and believed Pistorius was not genuinely sorry.