Oscar Pistorius denied parole

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Oscar Pistorius denied parole

Oscar Pistorius is to stay down bars aft a grounded parole bid connected Friday.

“Yes, parole has been denied. But we request to go. We request to show Barry earlier he hears it connected nan news,” were nan tearful cries of lawyer Tania Koen who connected Friday represented nan Steenkamp mates astatine Pistorius's parole application.

June Steenkamp, mother of murdered exemplary Reeva Steenkamp, had travelled from Gqeberha to Pretoria for nan proceeding astatine nan Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, but Barry was excessively frail to attend.

Pistorius and Steenkamp had nan opportunity to look nan parole committee astatine a closed proceeding astatine nan debased information facility. After having served much than half his sentence, Pistorius had qualified to use for parole and explicate to nan committee why he felt he had been successfully rehabilitated and should beryllium granted his freedom.

While nan parties mostly look together, according to Koen, nan format was different connected Friday erstwhile nan lawsuit guidance committee handed successful its report, and past it was nan move of Steenkamp's family to make their feelings known.

June, accompanied by Koen, told nan committee that she has suffered nan nonaccomplishment of her girl for much than 10 years, and was incapable to heal. She felt robbed of nan truth and believed Pistorius was not genuinely sorry.

She said she did not judge Pistorius had told nan truth — arsenic was nan astir caller uncovering of nan Supreme Court of Appeal, which recovered that Pistorius had purposefully changeable Steenkamp during a middle-of-the-night conflict arsenic she cowered down nan locked toilet door. His manslaughter condemnation was raised to murder, and his condemnation was doubled to 13 years and 5 months.

Koen's junior, Carmen Dodd, past publication retired a missive to nan committee written by Reeva's dad, Barry Steenkamp, who is sick and walks pinch difficulty.

“Carmen conveyed Barry's 1 large request, which was for Oscar to please show nan truth and fto them cognize what happened,” Koen told TimesLIVE.

The section of correctional services issued a short statement, explaining why he was denied parole. 

“The section of correctional services has received nan determination of nan correctional supervision and parole committee (CSPB) connected nan parole information for inmate Oscar Leonard Pistorius. The CSPB granted inmate Pistorius a further floor plan for August 2024. The logic provided is that nan inmate did not complete nan minimum detention play arsenic ruled by nan Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) (as per nan explanation provided connected 28 March 2023),” said nan DCS.

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

Paralympic ‘blade runner killer’ denied parole

Paralympic ‘blade runner killer’ denied parole

4 minutes ago
Iowa and star Caitlin Clark look to upset South Carolina in women's basketball Final Four

Iowa and star Caitlin Clark look to upset South Carolina in women's basketball Final Four

10 minutes ago
Navy sailor assigned to the USS Montana dies by suicide in Virginia

Navy sailor assigned to the USS Montana dies by suicide in Virginia

13 minutes ago
Dangerous storms spread across 15 states as forecasters issue tornado warnings

Dangerous storms spread across 15 states as forecasters issue tornado warnings

20 minutes ago
Mike Pence calls on Biden to take action in wake of American journalist's arrest in Russia

Mike Pence calls on Biden to take action in wake of American journalist's arrest in Russia

25 minutes ago
The best fitness deals right now: Theragun, Peloton, and more

The best fitness deals right now: Theragun, Peloton, and more

29 minutes ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

20 hours ago
Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

22 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

14 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

20 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.