Oscar Pistorius, nan disgraced South African Paralympian who murdered his girlfriend 10 years ago, was denied parole Friday, pursuing a proceeding astatine a situation successful Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, wherever he has been held.

The double-amputee sprinter, 36, who was known arsenic nan “Blade Runner” for his c fibre prosthetic legs, fired astatine Reeva Steenkamp four times done a locked bath door astatine his location successful Pretoria successful nan early hours of Valentine’s Day successful 2013. A promising exemplary and rule graduate, she was 29.

Pistorius’ proceedings was beamed astir nan world and details of Steenkamp’s death shocked audiences, while nan lawsuit instantly ended nan profession of a pioneering sportsman who made history by competing against able-bodied athletes astatine nan Olympics.

A connection from South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services said Pistorius would beryllium considered for parole again successful August 2024 and would not beryllium released now because “he did not complete nan minimum Detention Period arsenic ruled by nan Supreme Court of Appeal.”

The Steenkamp family’s lawyer, Tania Koen, said successful a connection aft nan parole board’s decision: “While we invited today’s decision, coming is not a origin for celebration. We miss Reeva terribly and will do truthful for nan remainder of our lives. We judge successful justness and dream that it continues to prevail.”

South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius during his execution proceedings astatine nan precocious tribunal successful Pretoria connected May 6, 2014. Mike Hutchings / AFP via Getty Images file

Pistorius has ever maintained that he mistook Steenkamp for a burglar and changeable her successful error, but he was yet convicted of murder. Under South African rule he is eligible for merchandise having served half his condemnation of 13 years and 5 months.

If Pistorius had been released earlier nan extremity of his situation term, he would apt person had to deterioration a information tag and not recreation extracurricular of Gauteng Province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria. He would person remained nether nan supervision of nan authorities and attended regular appointments until his full condemnation was finished.

Pistorius met pinch Steenkamp’s father, Barry, successful June 2022 arsenic a information of nan parole process. Her family opposed his merchandise because they still don’t judge Pistorius’ relationship of their daughter’s killing.

Her mother, June Steenkamp, attended nan proceeding connected Friday to present written and oral statements to nan parole committee that explained nan effect Reeva’s execution has had connected their lives.

“Unless he comes clean, they don’t consciousness that he is rehabilitated,” Koen, told reporters extracurricular nan Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison, earlier nan hearing.

Pistorius’ prolonged proceedings began successful 2014, pinch 2 consequent appeals by prosecutors. The aggregate Paralympic champion was initially found blameworthy of culpable homicide — an discourtesy comparable to manslaughter — for shooting Steenkamp.

But successful 2015, prosecutors appealed nan manslaughter uncovering and secured a execution conviction.

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp successful Johannesburg successful 2012. The mates had been together for conscionable 2 months astatine nan clip of her death. Lucky Nxumalo / AFP - Getty Images file

Pistorius was sentenced to six years successful jailhouse for murder, but prosecutors again appealed what they called a “shockingly lenient” punishment. The Supreme Court of Appeal then accrued his sentence to 13.5 years successful situation successful 2017.

“It wholly dominated sum astatine nan time, connected each TV, power position arsenic good arsenic nan newspapers, online, societal media and truthful forth,” Glenda Daniels, subordinate professor of media studies astatine nan University of nan Witwatersrand successful Johannesburg, told NBC News. “There was moreover a full TV transmission devoted to nan trial.”

There were galore layers contributing to world liking successful nan trial, Daniels said, main among them Pistorius being “a loved character” successful nan sports world, locally and internationally, and nan personage position of nan couple.

Pistorius was calved pinch a congenital information that led to some his legs being amputated beneath nan knee erstwhile he was 11 months old.

But he became world-famous for his sporting exploits, starring retired nan South African squad astatine nan 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, days earlier becoming nan first double amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes astatine nan games. He would spell connected to scope nan semi-finals successful nan 400m, nan region he specialized in.

As a Paralympian he was a world grounds holder and world champion. This led to lucrative sponsorship deals pinch Nike and Oakley, which were suspended aft Steenkamp’s death.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, astatine nan Atteridgeville Correctional Centre successful Pretoria for a parole hearing. The family reason Pistorius' release. Phill Magakoe / AFP - Getty Images

At his proceedings successful 2014, nan tribunal heard from a erstwhile girlfriend who said Pistorius had a weapon pinch him “all nan time,” including connected his bedside array while he slept.

Pistorius told nan tribunal that his actions successful shooting Steenkamp were influenced by his fearfulness of a location invasion. He said he had been followed, changeable astatine and hi-jacked while surviving successful South Africa and said he was “simply trying to protect Reeva” arsenic he apologized to her family.

“I thought that location was a burglar that was gaining introduction to my home. Initially I conscionable froze. The first point that ran done my mind was that I needed to limb myself,” he told nan court.