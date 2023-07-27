The past clip I worked connected this page was nan time it was published present - July 19, 2004! We still make Otsu regularly, particularly arsenic nan upwind warms, and I thought this favourite deserved immoderate caller photos and a small update. I primitively sold this look difficult and asked you to “listen up close, because I americium going to show you astir nan champion look I've travel crossed each year.” Lol. Bold! Twenty years connected though, I guidelines by this sentiment. It’s a awesome recipe, and here’s nan communicative down it.
July, 2004 - A mates weeks backmost Wayne came home, pulled a page ripped from a mag retired of his pocket, unfolded it, and placed it connected my desk. It was a look for a crockery named Otsu, and was from a neat small edifice adjacent called Pomelo. Pomelo is mini -- and erstwhile I opportunity tiny, I mean it is smaller than my room present astatine home, nan benignant of spot wherever you consciousness arsenic if you tin almost scope retired and touch each 4 walls. The nutrient location is delicious, and unless you are sitting astatine 1 of 2 tables, you will get to spot your nutrient prepared to bid connected a 4 burner stove arsenic you beryllium astatine a stylish small antagonistic overlooking nan kitchen. We spell to nan Pomelo connected Judah, location is different 1 connected Church Street, and I deliberation that 1 whitethorn beryllium bigger.
Otsu successful Japanese tin mean thing is strange; quaint; stylish; chic; spicy; witty; tasty; romantic. In statement pinch its namesake, this buckwheat noodle crockery has a fewer unique sides to it. It is amazingly flavorful. It is substantial. And it has a feisty footwear to it while being cool and refreshing astatine nan aforesaid time. The noodles are tossed pinch a cayenne-spiked ginger-sesame dressing positive tons of cucumbers, scallions, and pan-seared tofu.
Otsu is awesome successful truthful galore scenarios! Lunch, dinner, potluck, picnic, lukewarm aliases acold -- this crockery is going to beryllium a hit. After you eat a serving of Otsu, you consciousness afloat but not sluggish, and you are fresh to get connected pinch your day.
The look was published successful a publication called Culture & Cuisine. I wanted to stock nan look pinch you each truthful I emailed Rolf Bachmann astatine Pomelo and he was generous capable to springiness maine permission. Enjoy!
Otsu
- Grated zest of 1 lemon
- Fresh ginger, trim into a 1-inch cube, peeled, and grated
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 3/4 teaspoon fine-grain oversea salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed citrus juice
- 1/4 cup unseasoned brown-rice vinegar
- 1/3 cup shoyu, soy sauce, aliases tamari
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin oliva oil
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 12 ounces dried soba noodles
- 12 ounces extra-firm tofu
- 1/4 cup chopped caller cilantro
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled, trim successful half lengthwise, seeded, and thinly sliced
- 1 small fistful of cilantro sprigs, for garnish
- 1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
Make nan dressing by combining nan zest, ginger, honey, cayenne, and brackish successful a nutrient processor (or usage a manus blender) and process until smooth. Add nan citrus juice, atom vinegar, and shoyu, and beat to combine. With nan instrumentality running, drizzle successful nan oils. Taste and make immoderate needed adjustments.
Cook nan soba successful plentifulness of quickly boiling salted h2o conscionable until tender, past drain and rinse nether acold moving water.
While nan pasta is cooking, drain nan tofu, pat it dry, and trim it into rectangles astir nan size of your thumb (½ inch heavy and 1 inch long). Cook nan tofu successful a barren nonstick (or well-seasoned) skillet complete medium-high power for a fewer minutes, until nan pieces are browned connected 1 side. Toss mildly erstwhile aliases twice, past proceed cooking for different infinitesimal aliases so, until nan tofu is firm, golden, and bouncy.
-
In a ample mixing bowl, harvester nan soba, nan 1/4 cup cilantro, nan greenish onions, cucumber, and astir 1/2 cup of nan dressing. Toss until good combined. Add nan tofu and flip again gently.
-
Serve connected a platter, garnished pinch nan cilantro sprigs and nan toasted sesame seeds.