The past clip I worked connected this page was nan time it was published present - July 19, 2004! We still make Otsu regularly, particularly arsenic nan upwind warms, and I thought this favourite deserved immoderate caller photos and a small update. I primitively sold this look difficult and asked you to “listen up close, because I americium going to show you astir nan champion look I've travel crossed each year.” Lol. Bold! Twenty years connected though, I guidelines by this sentiment. It’s a awesome recipe, and here’s nan communicative down it.

July, 2004 - A mates weeks backmost Wayne came home, pulled a page ripped from a mag retired of his pocket, unfolded it, and placed it connected my desk. It was a look for a crockery named Otsu, and was from a neat small edifice adjacent called Pomelo. Pomelo is mini -- and erstwhile I opportunity tiny, I mean it is smaller than my room present astatine home, nan benignant of spot wherever you consciousness arsenic if you tin almost scope retired and touch each 4 walls. The nutrient location is delicious, and unless you are sitting astatine 1 of 2 tables, you will get to spot your nutrient prepared to bid connected a 4 burner stove arsenic you beryllium astatine a stylish small antagonistic overlooking nan kitchen. We spell to nan Pomelo connected Judah, location is different 1 connected Church Street, and I deliberation that 1 whitethorn beryllium bigger.

Otsu successful Japanese tin mean thing is strange; quaint; stylish; chic; spicy; witty; tasty; romantic. In statement pinch its namesake, this buckwheat noodle crockery has a fewer unique sides to it. It is amazingly flavorful. It is substantial. And it has a feisty footwear to it while being cool and refreshing astatine nan aforesaid time. The noodles are tossed pinch a cayenne-spiked ginger-sesame dressing positive tons of cucumbers, scallions, and pan-seared tofu.

Otsu is awesome successful truthful galore scenarios! Lunch, dinner, potluck, picnic, lukewarm aliases acold -- this crockery is going to beryllium a hit. After you eat a serving of Otsu, you consciousness afloat but not sluggish, and you are fresh to get connected pinch your day.

The look was published successful a publication called Culture & Cuisine. I wanted to stock nan look pinch you each truthful I emailed Rolf Bachmann astatine Pomelo and he was generous capable to springiness maine permission. Enjoy!

