'Our family is growing': Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce second pregnancy

YouTubers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes person announced that they are expecting their 2nd kid – a girl – later this year.

They shared nan news successful a associated Instagram post, featuring a achromatic and achromatic video, group to The Beatles tune Here Comes The Sun.

Hugging and kissing successful nan short clip, they are joined by their first daughter, Ottilie Rue Deyes, who will beryllium 2 years aged successful August.

They each look astatine ultrasound scans of nan caller baby, earlier Ottilie kisses her mother's tummy.

Both Sugg and Deyes added nan message: "Our family is growing! Little woman joining america successful December".

The couple, who unrecorded successful Brighton, person been together since 2012. They person been dubbed Zalfie - a portmanteau of their 2 names.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube transmission connected Monday, she said: "You person noticed, I haven't been uploading connected this transmission arsenic regularly arsenic I utilized to do, there's a logic for that.

"We're having different baby."

She added: "I do really, really admit nan group that person asked really I am.

"That's been very, very saccharine to read, particularly successful moments wherever it conscionable feels for illustration there's a batch of unit - for illustration I want to movie but I don't consciousness for illustration I tin and I'm not emotion great.

"It was really reassuring to maine to cognize that for illustration truthful galore of you were conscionable hoping I was okay."

Sugg said she had known "from time one" that nan kid would beryllium a girl.

"I conscionable knew. It was for illustration each imagination I had, was Otti and a small sister," she said.

"I ideate Alfie pinch 2 small girls (and) I said earlier we recovered out, 'I would beryllium truthful shocked if this was a boy' because I americium truthful sure."

She said location were "differences and similarities" betwixt her pregnancies, but that she was now "starting to consciousness much for illustration Zoe" again.

"Honestly, we are beyond grateful beyond fortunate beyond excited to person different small girl," she said.

Sugg - who is nan older sister of chap YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing prima Joe Sugg - began her profession arsenic a fashion, beauty and manner influencer successful 2009, and now has complete 10 cardinal subscribers.

She antecedently unopen down rumours that she and Deyes were engaged, which began aft she was pictured successful 2021 pinch what appeared to beryllium a golden gem ringing connected her engagement finger.