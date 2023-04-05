Our favorite startups from YC’s Winter 2023 Demo Day — Part 2

Over 20,000 applications flew into Y Combinator, which ended up plucking retired 282 startups for its latest batch. And now we’re getting our first look astatine them done Demo Day.

The first day’s demos included a patient dose of artificial intelligence and unfastened source, which is different from years past that were dominated by caller fintech companies. That’s not wholly surprising; we were little than 10 minutes into Demo Day earlier we heard nan building “Cerebral Valley.” Our favorites from Wednesday besides widen to EV charger in installments cards and a Snowflake for sensor data.

Now we’re focused connected nan standouts from time two. Is crypto back? What happened to nan accountant tech stack? And are we fresh to commencement talking astir unreality marketplaces? Check retired our favorites from nan 2nd time of demos beneath and spot for yourself.

And please retrieve that we’re not offering investing proposal aliases recommending anyone subordinate aliases backmost a startup. We’re conscionable having fun.