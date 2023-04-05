Our favorite startups from YC’s Winter 2023 Demo Day — Part 2

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Our favorite startups from YC’s Winter 2023 Demo Day — Part 2

Over 20,000 applications flew into Y Combinator, which ended up plucking retired 282 startups for its latest batch. And now we’re getting our first look astatine them done Demo Day.

The first day’s demos included a patient dose of artificial intelligence and unfastened source, which is different from years past that were dominated by caller fintech companies. That’s not wholly surprising; we were little than 10 minutes into Demo Day earlier we heard nan building “Cerebral Valley.” Our favorites from Wednesday besides widen to EV charger in installments cards and a Snowflake for sensor data.

Now we’re focused connected nan standouts from time two. Is crypto back? What happened to nan accountant tech stack? And are we fresh to commencement talking astir unreality marketplaces? Check retired our favorites from nan 2nd time of demos beneath and spot for yourself.

And please retrieve that we’re not offering investing proposal aliases recommending anyone subordinate aliases backmost a startup. We’re conscionable having fun.

More
Source Techcrunch

Related Article

Best Wireless Bluetooth Boom Boxes for 2023: Portable Pool and Beach Speakers, Ranked - CNET

Best Wireless Bluetooth Boom Boxes for 2023: Portable Pool and Beach Speakers, Ranked - CNET

51 minutes ago
Apple Watch Straps Could Soon Track Your Hand Gestures, Patent Suggests - CNET

Apple Watch Straps Could Soon Track Your Hand Gestures, Patent Suggests - CNET

2 hours ago
Samsung is taking another crack at a Google Discover alternative

Samsung is taking another crack at a Google Discover alternative

2 hours ago
JB Straubel could return to Tesla – as a board member this time

JB Straubel could return to Tesla – as a board member this time

2 hours ago
Samsung isn't finished bringing Galaxy S23 camera features to older flagships

Samsung isn't finished bringing Galaxy S23 camera features to older flagships

3 hours ago
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to be sold in the US as OnePlus Nord N30

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to be sold in the US as OnePlus Nord N30

3 hours ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

19 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

19 hours ago
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

11 hours ago
CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

19 hours ago
Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

19 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.