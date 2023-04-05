Free-to-play ocular caller The Murder of Sonic nan Hedgehog has surpassed 1 cardinal players. The crippled released connected Steam precocious past period arsenic an April Fool's joke, but funnily enough, has garnered overwhelmingly affirmative reviews connected nan platform.

In fact, according to Sonic nan Hedgehog Social Media Manager Katie Chrzanowski, The Murder of Sonic nan Hedgehog became nan #61 highest-rated Steam crippled ever--not bad for an April Fool's joke. The crippled isn't developed by nan Sonic Team, but by nan Sega Social Team, instead. It's really nan highest-rated Sonic crippled successful nan bid connected Steam erstwhile sorted by personification reviews.

Over 1,000,000 of you person grabbed The Murder of Sonic nan Hedgehog and it's presently nan #61 highest rated crippled connected Steam of ALL TIME.

As its sanction suggests, nan crippled is simply a execution mystery, and it's up to nan subordinate to find retired who killed Sonic.

"It's Amy Rose's birthday, and she's hosting a execution enigma statement connected nan Mirage Express! When Sonic nan Hedgehog becomes nan game's victim, everyone is disconnected to get to nan bottommost of things. However, thing feels a spot off--is this really an guiltless game, aliases is thing much sinister afoot?" sounds nan game's explanation connected Steam.

The past mainline crippled successful nan bid was Sonic Frontiers, which launched successful November 2022. It received mixed reviews upon release.

