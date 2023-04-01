Over a million Aussies with private health insurance about to be hit with a sharp rise in premiums

4 days ago
  • Eight costs charging much from April 1
  • Premiums to emergence an mean 2.9 per cent successful 2023
  • Some costs have postponed their 2023 premium increases 

By Holly Hales For Nca Newswire

Published: 04:37 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 08:21 BST, 1 April 2023

More than a cardinal Australians pinch backstage wellness security are group to beryllium deed pinch a spike successful their premiums.

A full of 8 costs will beryllium charging much from Saturday, April 1, arsenic a big of others person again postponed their premium increases successful 2023.

HBF will raise their premium by 4.49 per cent, HIF will hike prices by 3.10 per cent, Mildura Health Fund by 2.48 per cent, onemedifund by 2.86 per cent and Peoplecare by 2.79.

Other costs impacted see Queensland Country Health Fund pinch a 3.17 per cent spike, RBHS astatine 3.18 per cent and Westfund 2.65 per cent rise.

On average, premiums are expected to spell up by 2.9 per cent successful 2023.

However, conscionable arsenic insurers did successful 2022, astir person postponed their premium increases successful 2023.

James Martin, wellness security master astatine Finder, said location are respective ways for those pinch wellness security to prevention connected premiums.

Almost 2 twelve wellness costs person delayed immoderate premium increases until November 1 including Australian Unity, Navy Health, Bupa and CBHS Corporate 

'Split your mixed infirmary and extras argumentation and take 2 stand-alone policies,' Mr Martin said.

'Prepay for 12 months aliases much of screen correct earlier your money increases its premiums - immoderate costs fto you salary successful beforehand for up to 18 months.

'Choose a higher excess. In general, choosing a higher excess will little your premium.

'Take advantage of nan latest wellness security deals and sign-up offers, which see up to 8 weeks of free screen successful immoderate cases.'

In total, 11.81 cardinal group person hospital-only aliases mixed infirmary and extras screen successful Australia, according to nan latest manufacture stats from APRA.

Almost 2 twelve wellness costs person delayed immoderate premium increases until November 1 including Australian Unity, Navy Health, Bupa and CBHS Corporate.

Source Dailymail

