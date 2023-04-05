Overland Park police on lookout for dog that bit person Sunday night

Overland Park constabulary were asking nan nationalist for thief Tuesday to find a canine that spot personification successful nan city’s Antioch neighborhood.

Police said successful a news merchandise that nan dog, a medium-to-large-sized boxer breed, spot personification connected Sunday astir 8 p.m. adjacent 71st and Glenwood streets.

The personification who was bitten had insignificant injuries, constabulary said. The canine was further described arsenic auburn successful colour pinch achromatic patches.

Police said nan canine was being walked by a stocky, middle-aged achromatic man. Two different dogs were besides being walked astatine nan time.

Overland Park police were asking that anyone pinch accusation interaction nan section astatine 913-895-6300.

