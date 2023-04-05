Overwatch 2 Season 4 Will Have Harsher Penalties for Leaving Competitive Games

Overwatch 2 announces an important competitory alteration for Season 4, which focuses connected preventing players from leaving competitory matches.

Overwatch 2 will person harsher penalties for leaving competitory matches starting successful Season 4. Blizzard has yet announced nan upcoming Overwatch 2 season, detailing nan contented that awaits players connected April 11. But successful summation to caller features for illustration skins and maps, Blizzard's leader shooter will make a alteration to nan competitory mode.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 will person respective caller features for players, specified arsenic a caller conflict walk pinch rewards to unlock. But 1 of nan highlights of Season 4 will beryllium Overwatch 2's caller support hero. Lifeweaver is nan caller leader pinch a accomplishment kit that offers healing, protection, and mobility to allies. The upcoming Overwatch 2 play will besides bring a caller information of buffs and nerfs for heroes, nan confirmation of Brigitte's rework, and respective bug fixes, for illustration nan 1 allowing Ashe to summation Ultimate moreover pinch B.O.B. active.

It's not easy to combat misbehavior successful Overwatch 2, but starting successful Season 4 nan shooter will person harsher penalties for those who time off competitory matches. The commencement of a caller play will nary longer afloat reset nan severity of suspensions and bans fixed to players who near matches successful nan erstwhile season. With this, Blizzard hopes to forestall players from abandoning competitory matches astatine nan extremity of nan play without facing important consequences astatine nan commencement of nan adjacent season. In addition, abandoned competitory matches will person a bigger antagonistic effect connected a player's Skill Tier and Division aft a 5-win Competitive Update.

Back successful February, Blizzard had already indicated that Overwatch 2 would spot changes to Competitive Play, though it did not uncover erstwhile they would return effect. Despite this important change, nan Season 4 spot notes observe that 1 item will enactment nan same: abandoned matches successful different competitory queues will proceed to beryllium considered separate. This measurement developers tin find nan magnitude of suspensions, aliases moreover use a seasonal prohibition from Competitive Play.

Instituting harsher penalties for players who time off competitory matches successful Overwatch 2 is simply a cardinal alteration to supply a healthier gaming environment. On nan different hand, immoderate players person shown interest astir nan change, questioning whether nan crippled will beryllium capable to separate a subordinate who leaves a lucifer connected intent aliases because of method problems. The work to set Overwatch 2 has been long, and only clip will show if this alteration will person nan effect Blizzard planned.

Overwatch 2 is successful early entree for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Overwatch Forums

