Owen Wilson Is Playing A Bob Ross Look-Alike In Paint. Why He’s Not Actually Portraying The Popular Artist

Nostalgia for nan '80s isn’t mislaid connected Hollywood, that’s for sure. This past play a movie astir nan origins of Tetris impressed us and fall’s Weird Al movie starring Daniel Radcliffe was an underrated favourite among many. So what’s next, a Bob Ross biopic astir his emergence to fame arsenic nan prima of PBS’ The Joy Of Painting? Nope. But, location is simply a movie called Paint retired now, starring Owen Wilson arsenic a Bob Ross lookalike (fro and all) who is intelligibly inspired by nan landscape-composing legend. I know, you person questions…

The latest 2023 caller movie release to travel retired this play is called Paint and it has already earned nan estimation of being nan “Bob Ross movie” owed to truthful overmuch of nan film’s trading and artistic pulling from nan iconic man known for calling mistakes “happy accidents.” To clear up immoderate of that confusion, let’s break down what Paint is and why it’s not what astir whitethorn think.

Who Is Owen Wilson Playing In Paint?

No, Owen Wilson’s latest movie does not person him portraying Bob Ross. The character is alternatively playing a fictional characteristic called Carl Nargle, who is, of course, inspired by Ross. Paint doesn’t return spot successful nan ‘80s, but alternatively sometime successful nan 2000s and centers connected a Bob Ross-esque creator aft he’s been hosting Vermont’s No. 1 coating show for almost 30 years. The movie explores what happens erstwhile a younger, amended creator steals nan adoring attraction Carl has been validated pinch his full career.

Paint was written and directed by Brit McAdams, who watched The Joy of Painting arsenic a kid, and recalls Ross’ show having an “all encompassing” powerfulness complete his audience. While speaking to MovieMaker, he shared that his thought spawned from asking nan mobility astir what nan creator would “evolve into if he was ne'er forced to alteration what he thought erstwhile he was 22?” McAdams besides cited Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot arsenic a awesome power for Wilson’s character, arsenic well.

Why Isn’t It About Bob Ross Instead?

With that successful mind, McAdams doesn’t sound for illustration he was inspired by telling nan existent communicative of Bob Ross, though it’s apt he couldn’t person moreover if he wanted to. Ross died successful 1995, astatine nan property of 52 owed to complications from lymphoma, and successful nan aftermath of that there’s been immoderate complications regarding his estate. It was explored successful item successful nan 2021 Netflix documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (opens successful caller tab).

In a nutshell, per Bloomberg Law, nan beloved big willed nan authorities to his boy and half-brother, but owed to nan firm building of Bob Ross Inc., his intelligence spot authorities were alternatively secured by his business partners, nan Kowalski family, against his wishes, pursuing nan suit that occurred aft his death. With his property truthful tied up successful play successful nan past, I ideate astir filmmakers and studios don’t want to beryllium wrapped up successful it.

What Do People Think Of Paint So Far?

So, does Paint activity arsenic benignant of a Bob Ross characteristic study that really has small to do pinch Ross himself? So far, nan reviews are not good, pinch its Rotten Tomatoes professional people wide astatine a very rotten 26 percent, pinch nan LA Times, for example, calling it “modestly amusing.”

You tin surely cheque retired Paint yourself successful theaters now, and make your ain conclusions astir Owen Wilson’s caller movie. Following this release, he’ll show up adjacent successful this summer’s Haunted Mansion movie.