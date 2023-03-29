Image caption, Hayley Dean said her boy Seb sewage "lost successful nan system" astatine Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust

The mother of a terminally sick teen has said she fears infirmary delays whitethorn person shortened his life.

Seb Dean, 18, from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, has terminal crab and is besides 1 of only 11 group successful nan world pinch a uncommon familial disorder.

His mother Hayley said an cognition to region his tummy was delayed because of his modulation from paediatric to big services erstwhile he turned 18.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust said its processes had been improved.

Image source, Hayley Dean Image caption, The teen is 1 of only 11 group successful nan world pinch Mulvihill-Smith syndrome

The teen was diagnosed successful 2019 pinch highly uncommon Mulvihill-Smith syndrome and has premature ageing, weakened immunity, learning disabilities and type 1 diabetes.

In February, room to region his tummy was aborted aft doctors discovered his crab was inoperable.

Mrs Dean said her son's infirmary attraction was disrupted erstwhile he turned 18 successful August 2022 and was moved from paediatric to big services successful Oxford.

Image caption, Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka sent Seb a connection of support

She said: "I conscionable felt he sewage mislaid successful nan system. I consciousness if they'd kept him successful paediatrics... possibly things could person sewage done sooner, possibly we would person had a different outcome."

She said investigations connected his tummy were put backmost by 2 months to October 2022 while nan surgery, scheduled for January, was delayed because of a disagreement betwixt paediatric and big doctors complete who should behaviour it.

Mrs Dean said: "Six months to a twelvemonth [of remaining life] is what they said, which arsenic a family we are perfectly devastated because he's conscionable a young boy and we emotion him truthful much.

"I felt really fto down. They request to look into this now to make judge this doesn't hap again to different families."

Image source, PA Image caption, The NHS spot said it had been moving to amended nan modulation for teenagers from paediatric to big care

In a statement, nan learning disablement kindness Mencap said: "We person heard from a number of families who person knowledgeable issues transitioning wrong healthcare services, sometimes pinch tragic consequences.

"The privilege should ever beryllium nan champion result for nan personification being treated alternatively than mandatory cut-offs."

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We person been moving to amended nan modulation from children to big attraction for those of our patients who request to do so, particularly for our patients pinch learning disabilities."

The teenager's family has organised treats for him including a video connection from Arsenal shot prima Bukayo Saka and a sojourn to London's West End.

His online crowdfunding page has raised much than £12,000 for further adventures.

