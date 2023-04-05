P2P Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Suspends Marketplace With Uncertainty of Return

2 hours ago

According to a connection from Paxful Founder and CEO, Ray Youssef, nan peer-to-peer bitcoin trading level is suspending its marketplace, and nan institution is uncertain if it will return. Youssef cited challenges specified arsenic regulations and immoderate cardinal unit departures, but he besides noted that he could not stock nan afloat communicative astatine this time.

Challenges Cited by Paxful CEO Ray Youssef Explain Why nan P2P Bitcoin Exchange Is Suspending Its Marketplace

On April 4, 2023, Paxful released a blog post stating that nan peer-to-peer Bitcoin (P2P) speech is suspending its operations. “Today, Paxful will beryllium suspending its marketplace,” said nan trading platform’s CEO, Ray Youssef. “We are not judge if it will travel back,” he added. Youssef continued by saying that nan suspension whitethorn travel arsenic a daze to galore and that he cannot stock each nan specifications astatine this time.

“I tin opportunity that we unluckily person had immoderate cardinal unit departures,” Youssef wrote. “Also, regulatory challenges for nan manufacture proceed to grow, particularly successful nan peer-to-peer marketplace and astir heavy successful nan U.S.”

Paxful was co-founded by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback successful July 2015, and successful 2018, it became nan largest P2P speech by volume. Over nan past fewer years, Paxful has expanded considerably into Venezuela and Africa. In June 2021, nan institution announced that it would donate 1% of its profits to charity. A week earlier nan announcement that it would suspend services, Youssef informed nan nationalist that Paxful had reimbursed its Paxful Earn customers aft issues related to nan Celsius bankruptcy.

In a tweet connected Tuesday, Youssef noted that galore group were attempting to retreat costs and transfers were taking longer than usual. “The Paxful database is simply a spot overloaded now arsenic everyone is withdrawing funds, which is making transfers slow. I committedness that costs are safe and will clear soon,” Youssef tweeted. Paxful is nan 2nd P2P Bitcoin speech to adjacent aft Localbitcoins announced it was shutting down successful February. The Helsinki, Finland-based Bitcoin exchange, founded successful 2012, attributed nan shutdown to nan “ongoing crypto-winter.”

What do you deliberation nan suspension of Paxful’s marketplace intends for nan early of peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchanges, and really mightiness it effect nan wider cryptocurrency marketplace and its users? Share your thoughts successful nan comments below.

