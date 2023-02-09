Packers legend John Brockington dead at 74

The Green Bay Packers announced that erstwhile fullback John Brockington died Friday astatine nan property of 74.

Raised successful Brooklyn, he was nan ninth prime of nan 1971 NFL Draft retired of Ohio State.

John Brockington of nan Green Bay Packers carries nan shot during a crippled against nan Baltimore Colts astatine Memorial Stadium successful Baltimore connected Sept. 22, 1974. (Focus connected Sport/Getty Images)

Brockington was named nan Offensive Rookie of nan Year that season, arsenic good arsenic a first-team All-Pro, a feat he accomplished again 2 years later. He was named to nan 2nd squad successful 1972.

Brockington made nan Pro Bowl successful each of his first 3 seasons and was successful Green Bay until 1977. He was released aft nan Packers' first crippled that twelvemonth earlier being picked up by nan Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first 3 seasons, Brockington rushed for 3,276 yards connected 755 attempts (4.3 YPC) pinch 15 touchdowns. (He besides caught two.)

He led nan NFL pinch 309 full touches successful 1974 pinch nan use of a career-high 43 receptions.

When Brockington retired, he had nan second-most rushing yards successful Packers history pinch 5,024; he presently ranks 4th for nan franchise.

After receiving a kidney transplant successful 2002, he founded nan John Brockington Foundation to use others pinch kidney disease.

The Green Bay Packers' John Brockington takes nan manus disconnected from backmost Jerry Tagge during a crippled against nan Detroit Lions astatine Lambeau Field successful Green Bay, Wisconsin, connected Sept. 29, 1974. (Focus connected Sport/Getty Images)

Brockington was inducted into nan Packers' Hall of Fame successful 1984.