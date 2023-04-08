Paint Review: Owen Wilson-Led Dramedy Is Awkward & Cringeworthy

Unfortunately, Paint is tonally inconsistent, neither saccharine nor funny & lacking direction. It is simply a messiness of a movie that struggles to find its footing.

Paint may person its bosom successful nan correct place, but it’s difficult to discern precisely what writer-director Brit McAdams intended pinch nan film. It has thing to opportunity astir nan media’s curen of personification based connected their property and profitability, being replaced by personification younger, and really going done nan motions is yet detrimental to nan productivity of a painter. Unfortunately, Paint is tonally inconsistent, neither saccharine nor funny, and lacking direction. It’s little of an homage to Bob Ross than it is simply a messiness of a movie that struggles to find its footing contempt a stellar cast.

Paint follows Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson), an acclaimed creator who has had his ain show connected PBS for decades. With a tube successful manus and a very chill vibe, which tin travel crossed arsenic cavalier to some, Carl paints from scratch each episode. After decades of being on-air, Carl is replaced by Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), a young female who nan web hopes will bring a caller position and bolster falling viewership. Carl must contend pinch nan downfall of his career, reconcile pinch his ex-girlfriend Katherine (Michaela Watkins), who is besides a shaper connected his show, and fig retired what comes adjacent aft truthful agelong being comfortable.

On paper, Paint seems charming, and location is so an endearing value astir nan film, but that doesn’t construe truthful good onscreen. It’s tonally unsure, and it’s difficult to gauge what precisely nan movie is trying to be. In immoderate moments it plays retired for illustration a rom-com, and successful others it is simply a dramedy dealing pinch an artist’s fading value and consciousness of self. The movie is each complete nan spot successful position of its communicative and seldom do nan comedic thumps land.

One tin show nan movie is aiming for charisma, but it falls short and ends up being cringeworthy aliases bizarre — sometimes both. The heartwarming moments Paint builds towards aren’t earned; it’s a soulless endeavor that is lacking connected astir each front. The film’s off-kilter joke would person worked amended had McAdams leaned into it fully. As is, Paint comes crossed arsenic half-baked — a bully thought mislaid amidst nan chaos. Considering nan emulation of Bob Ross, nan movie doesn’t activity arsenic an homage aliases a parody astir antheral privilege successful nan creation world.

The formed is watchable, but they’re not fixed overmuch to activity with. Owen Wilson is charming arsenic Carl, whose ain self-importance blinds him to what’s important. The character toes nan statement betwixt comedic nonchalance and earnestness without going excessively acold successful either direction. Still, successful a movie that seems confused astir its ain identity, it mightiness person been worthwhile for Wilson to thin further into nan absurdity, arsenic McAdams should’ve done. Watkins steals nan show arsenic Katherine, who besides wants to move connected but is tied to nan section Vermont position because of her unresolved feelings for Carl. Watkins is emotionally open, pinch awesome comedic timing, and her scenes pinch Wilson are immoderate of nan much tolerable to watch. Renée isn’t fixed arsenic much, but she conveys Ambrosia’s trepidation and genuineness arsenic she enters a workforce that isn’t precisely stable.

Paint could’ve been funny; it could’ve had much heart; it could person moreover been much nosy and ridiculous, pinch thing absorbing to say. But it's a messiness from commencement to finish. The joke doesn’t work, and nan worldly is excessively timid and hollow to genuinely soar. To beryllium sure, nan movie has a message, but it’s jumbled, its communicative a web that can’t beryllium untangled capable to connection thing worthwhile. The movie is strange, but it’s not successful a bully way. Any imaginable it had to beryllium a decent, entertaining, aliases moreover a thoughtful watch is lost.

Paint is now playing successful theaters. The movie is 96 minutes agelong and is rated PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, supplier usage and smoking.