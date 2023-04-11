Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

45 minutes ago
Published On 11 Apr 2023

Islamabad, Pakistan – India’s determination to big a gathering of Group of 20 (G20) countries successful Srinagar, portion of Indian-administered Kashmir, has been slammed by Pakistan, which called it an “irresponsible move”.

In a overseas ministry connection released connected Tuesday, Pakistan expressed its “strong indignation” aft nan Indian authorities announced Srinagar arsenic nan venue for nan G20 Tourism Working Group gathering scheduled to return spot from May 22 to 24.

“India’s irresponsible move is nan latest successful a bid of self-serving measures to perpetuate its forbidden business of Jammu and Kashmir successful sheer disregard of nan United Nations Security Council resolutions and successful usurpation of nan principles of nan United Nations Charter and world law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” nan connection read.

“Such events cannot hide nan reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognized conflict that has remained connected nan schedule of United Nations Security Council for complete 7 decades,” nan Pakistani connection added. “For a state that has a grandiose imagination astir itself, and its spot successful nan world, India has erstwhile much demonstrated that it is incapable to enactment arsenic a responsible personnel of nan world community.”

India took complete nan presidency of nan G20, an economical practice bloc comprised of 19 countries and nan European Union, successful December of past year. It is scheduled to big a leader’s acme successful New Delhi this September.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir has been a flashpoint betwixt India and Pakistan since they gained independency from British norm successful 1947. The 2 nuclear-armed neighbours person fought 3 wars, 2 of which were complete Kashmir, which some countries power parts of and which some declare successful its entirety.

The Kashmir rumor further flared up 4 years agone erstwhile India’s Hindu nationalist government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370 of nan Constitution of India, which granted Indian-administered Kashmir partial autonomy.

Pakistan’s erstwhile envoy to India, Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, termed India’s determination to clasp nan arena successful Srinagar “highly inappropriate”.

“It is unbecoming of India to big an arena successful Srinagar which is successful a disputed territory. It is very inappropriate, but nan measurement things are, this rumor is not taken up arsenic earnestly owed to Indian importance,” Qazi told Al Jazeera.

He said it is “unfortunate” that nan Western countries which declare to beryllium champions of quality authorities take to disregard India’s decision.

“They are ignoring nan truth that India is playing big successful Srinagar – and besides did not induce China, which is simply a cardinal personnel of G20, but it is besides a awesome violator of quality authorities – arsenic good arsenic United Nations resolutions astir this region.”

Source Aljazeera

