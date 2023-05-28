Pandas: China's secret soft-power weapon amid growing tensions with the West

A French zoo will bid farewell to 1 if its prima attractions – a 5-year-old elephantine panda – connected Tuesday, pinch nan carnivore group to participate successful a breeding programme successful China’s Sichuan province. Although Yuan Meng was calved successful France, he is Chinese spot connected indebtedness to nan zoo arsenic portion of China’s world “panda diplomacy” programme.

Yuan Meng's parents, Yuan Zi and Huan Huan, arrived successful France from China successful 2012, loaned to Beauval Zoo nether a Chinese conservation strategy aimed astatine breeding pandas astir nan world.

The French squad was successful: Yuan Meng became nan first panda calved connected French ungraded connected August 4, 2017, and copy siblings Yuandudu and Huanlili followed successful 2021.

As good arsenic boosting numbers of the "vulnerable" species, nan pandas person heightened liking successful Beauval Zoo successful cardinal France. The twelvemonth Yuan Zi and Huan Huan arrived, visitant numbers doubled to more than 1 million. In 2022, they reached 2 million.

“The pandas gave america an identity. Today, we’re nan zoo wherever you tin spot pandas,” Beauval’s operations manager, Samuel Leroux, told power network France Bleu.

French and Chinese caretakers clasp 2 panda cub twins, Yuandudu and Huanlili, astatine Beauval Zoo successful Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, cardinal France connected September 30, 2021. © Guillaume Souvent, AFP

It’s a akin communicative astatine the 22 zoos in Europe, North America and Asia that presently big Chinese pandas. Many capitalise connected nan celebrated bears pinch royal invited ceremonies, day celebrations and 24-hour "panda cams" for fans.

But nan bears are not conscionable celebrated pinch nan public. “It's usually regarded arsenic a awesome negotiated coup to get a panda,” says Kerry Brown, head and professor of nan Lau China Institute astatine King's College, London.

‘Fluffy and friendly’

It tin besides beryllium difficult – and perchance “diplomatically damaging”, says professor Astrid Nordin, besides of nan Lau China Institute – to move nan connection of a panda down.

A Finnish zoo earlier this twelvemonth mulled nan thought of returning its elephantine pandas to China, but has since decided to support them.

At rumor was nan costs of looking aft nan bears: big countries typically salary an yearly interest of $1 million per panda pair, which is funnelled backmost into Chinese conservation efforts. Loans past for up to 15 years, aft which nan pandas must return to China.

If a panda dies while it is connected loan, location are penalties to pay. When 21-year-old Lin Hui died of aggregate organ nonaccomplishment successful Chang Mai zoo successful 2023, Thai authorities said they were liable for a 15 cardinal Baht ($435,000) insurance payout to China.

Nordin says nan indebtedness exemplary is “a clever way” of asking big countries to enarthrosis nan mostly of costs for maintaining and promoting a beloved awesome of Chinese culture. A akin exemplary is utilized for Confucius Institutes, specified arsenic nan 1 hosted by Université Paris Cité, which tally prestigious Chinese acquisition and taste programmes.

If nan philosopher Confucius embodies nan thought of Chinese wisdom, pandas beforehand a much playful image. As good arsenic being large and strong, they are joyful, tiny and non-threatening.

Their benign estimation makes them a celebrated accompaniment to waste and acquisition deals – France’s pandas arrived successful 2012 following an agreement to proviso China pinch uranium to create atomic power.

“Part of nan messaging astir waste and acquisition deals from Chinese quarters has been that there’s nary logic to beryllium acrophobic of Chinese investment,” says Nordin. “The panda complements that very good successful that it signals friendliness and softness.”

Partner, competitor, rival

When China first began its argumentation of panda diplomacy, much than 50 years ago, it held a very different domiciled connected nan world stage. At nan clip pandas were talented alternatively than loaned, resulting successful a dwindling number of elephantine pandas that nary longer beryllium to China still surviving in zoos successful Mexico and Taiwan.

Today, arsenic an economical ace power, “China tin bid admiration and respect from others – thing it could not do erstwhile it started ‘panda diplomacy’ successful nan 1970s,” says professor Steve Tsang, head of nan China Institute at SOAS University of London.

With accrued powerfulness and influence, China’s world relations person go importantly much complex, particularly pinch nan West.

“In a batch of nan countries that person received pandas and Confucius Institutes location has been a displacement to a rhetoric which is overmuch little friends towards China and little encouraging of engagement past it was,” Nordin says.

The US defines China arsenic some a “major waste and acquisition partner” and a root of “economic and defence issues”. The past 12 months person seen tensions highest arsenic erstwhile location speaker Nancy Pelosi made a high-profile sojourn to Taiwan and nan US authorities accused China of sending aerial spy ware into US airspace.

The EU officially regards China arsenic “a partner, competitor and systemic rival”. In 2022, it said that relations pinch China had “deteriorated” due to differing positions connected quality rights, waste and acquisition pinch Europe, economical coercion and nan warfare successful Ukraine.

“It’s really reliable for China and nan West to have a patient speech astatine nan moment. There are very fewer areas wherever nan speech is not problematic,” says Brown. “Everything's an argument. The problem is [China and nan West] are besides profoundly entwined pinch each other. It’s not a Cold War; this is thing acold much complicated.”

Compared pinch nan standard of discord, nan gift of a panda looks progressively feeble, he says: “Like a warring mates wherever 1 of them decides to bargain a pathetic container of chocolates for nan different to calm them down.”

At nan aforesaid time, pandas stay a solitary – if miniscule – area of straightforward agreement. Beijing likes to indebtedness them. Zoos astir nan world for illustration to person them. Members of nan nationalist emotion to spot them, arsenic nan bully luck messages near for France’s first babe panda astatine Beauval zoo show.

One reads: “I’ve seen you go achromatic and white, turn up, make america happy, and soon leave. Bon voyage, Yuan Meng.”