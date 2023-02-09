‘Panic of 2023’: James Corbett Explains How Bank Crisis Could Lead to CBDC ‘Nightmare of Total Monetary Control’

3 hours ago

Investigative journalist James Corbett has precocious referred to nan ongoing world banking situation involving SVB, Signature Bank, Credit Suisse and others arsenic nan “Panic of 2023,” drafting comparisons to what he views arsenic humanities precedents, and pointing up to an inevitable and bleak, technocratic surveillance early leveraging cardinal slope integer currencies (CBDCs) should thing beryllium done to extremity it. The reply to nan CBDC “total nightmare of monetary control,” arsenic Corbett puts it, is cash, creativity, and to “choose to pass ourselves astir agorism and nan countereconomy.”

James Corbett connected Crisis, CBDCs, Cash, and nan Countereconomy

Investigative journalist and state activistic James Corbett of The Corbett Report, a celebrated replacement news root based connected nan “principle of open-source intelligence,” has weighed successful precocious connected nan existent world banking debacle and its echoes crossed caller history. Further, he has been cautioning his followers for years astir nan dangers of giving up their financial freedom, and uncritically accepting burgeoning state-created financial technologies specified arsenic cardinal slope integer currencies (CBDCs).

Bitcoin.com News sent Corbett immoderate questions connected nan topic, asking for his views connected nan existent crisis, its causes, and ways mean group tin upwind nan existent alleged banking contagion. Below are his responses.

Bitcoin.com News (BCN): In your caller activity you’ve drawn similarities betwixt nan existent banking debacle and nan Panic of 1907 and nan 2008 financial crisis. How does what we’re witnessing unfold now pinch SVB, Signature Bank, Credit Suisse, and others, comparison to past financial crises?

James Corbett (JC): In 1907, a tally connected Knickerbocker Trust, 1 of New York’s biggest spot companies, precipitated a slope tally and a 50% driblet connected nan New York Stock Exchange. In its charismatic page connected nan event—dubbed “The Panic of 1907“—the Federal Reserve calls it nan “first worldwide financial situation of nan twentieth century.” According to nan Fed, nan panic was caused by rumours astir Knickerbocker Trust’s insolvency and nan situation was yet averted by nan “legendary actions” of J.P. Morgan, who personally oversaw nan bailout of nan banking system.

What nan Federal Reserve does not statement successful its charismatic history of nan 1907 panic is that—as moreover Life Magazine conceded decades later—the rumours that sparked nan full matter were themselves planted by George W. Perkins, 1 of J.P. Morgan’s business partners. Also missing from nan Fed’s whitewashed history instruction is nan truth that Morgan utilized it arsenic an excuse to destruct his banking title (the Knickerbocker Trust) and rescue his banking associates (the Trust Company of America, which had extended ties to galore of Morgan’s clients.)

Fast guardant to 2023 and it’s absorbing to statement that moreover Bloomberg is reporting an eerily akin shape of rumours and Morgan-as-saviour successful nan illness of Silicon Valley Bank:

“Prominent task capitalists advised their tech startups to retreat money from Silicon Valley Bank, while mega institutions specified arsenic JP Morgan Chase & Co sought to person immoderate SVB customers to move their costs Thursday by touting nan information of their assets.”

And, arsenic The Financial Times later confirmed, nan contiguous effect of SVB’s problem and nan resulting location slope instability was to nonstop depositors flocking to nan perceived information of nan largest banks, including, of course, JPMorgan Chase.

BCN: In your latest section of New World Next Week pinch James Evan Pilato, “Crypto Contagion Banks Get nan Runs,” you allude to discrepancies successful nan charismatic communicative surrounding nan caller illness of Silicon Valley Bank, referencing audits of nan institution conscionable anterior to its demise. Similarly, Signature Bank committee personnel Barney Frank said precocious he was amazed astatine nan illness of Signature slope arsenic well, and that regulators were trying to nonstop an “anti-crypto message.” In your view, is what we’re seeing now engineered?

JC: Yes, this slope “contagion” is an engineered phenomenon. But successful bid to understand that phenomenon, we request to inquire a further question: On what level has it been engineered?

As it turns out, though location are aggregate factors that contributed to SVB’s downfall—including its attraction connected ESGs and DEI and different forms of “woke” investing—the contiguous proximal origin of nan bank’s clang was its weird predicament: it had excessively overmuch cash.

You see, banks make money by lending retired their customers’ deposits . . . and erstwhile I opportunity “make money” I mean they literally make money. In nan topsy-turvy world of banking, a precocious loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) is seen arsenic a bully thing, pinch an 80-90% LDR held up arsenic an perfect figure. However, SVB, pinch conscionable $74 cardinal successful loans against $173 cardinal successful customer deposits, recovered it had excessively overmuch rate sloshing astir its coffers.

So it decided to parkland that money successful nan safest (but not really safe), risk-free (but not really risk-free), good-as-gold (bur not virtually good-as-gold) investment: semipermanent US Treasuries. After all, nan only measurement it could perchance suffer money successful US Treasuries is if nan Fed started hiking rates for illustration crazy, and they haven’t done that successful decades! What could spell wrong?

Oh, wait…

Trading Economics Federal Reserve liking complaint schematic sent by James Corbett to Bitcoin.com News.

So, agelong communicative short, SVB loaded up connected astir $120 cardinal worthy of semipermanent Treasuries erstwhile they were astatine 1.78% output and nan climb to 5% output meant SVB had to book billions successful losses. In fact, their 2022 Annual Report, which came retired successful January, showed that nan slope was sitting connected $15 cardinal successful “unrealized losses” from their bad enslaved bet, which, for a slope pinch $16 cardinal successful full capital, is benignant of a bad thing.

So yes, nan autumn of SVB was engineered . . . by nan Fed. This situation is nan nonstop consequence of nan Fed attempting to backmost retired of nan disastrous, decade-and-a-half-long artificial enslaved bubble it blew to extremity nan Global Financial Crisis of 2008. And what caused nan Global Financial Crisis? The disastrous, nearly-decade-long artificial lodging bubble that nan Fed blew to extremity nan dotcom bust and nan 9/11 slowdown and nan Enron/Worldcom fraud fallout.

BCN: You’ve noted that nan existent situation could beryllium utilized arsenic an excuse to usher successful cardinal slope integer currencies much quickly. In your view, really mightiness specified an arena play retired and who would beryllium nan biggest winners and losers?

JC: To reply this question, let’s inquire different question: Why is nan Fed truthful willing successful The Panic of 1907, anyway? It’s because, arsenic they themselves assert, nan situation caused by that peculiar banking panic “inspired nan monetary betterment activity and led to nan creation of nan Federal Reserve System.”

Of course, for illustration everything other that comes retired of nan banksters’ mouth, that connection is simply a lie. Actually, it’s 2 lies.

First, it’s a dishonesty of commission: nan monetary betterment movement—which became a celebrated governmental unit aft The Crime of 1873 and encompassed nan Free Silver movement and bimetallism and William Jennings Bryan and nan cross of gold and, yes, The Wizard of Oz—was astir surely not “inspired by” The Panic of 1907.

And secondly, it’s a dishonesty of omission: nan Fed conveniently leaves retired nan different portion of its creation story, not conscionable nan Morgan-backed rumours that precipitated nan panic successful nan first place, but besides nan infamous Jekyll Island meeting that really led to nan creation of nan Federal Reserve System.

Those reservations notwithstanding, nan wide constituent stands: nan generated situation of The Panic of 1907 did lead to an upending of nan existing monetary bid and nan creation of nan Federal Reserve.

Similarly, it would beryllium difficult to ideate a full-scale gyration successful nan banking strategy coming that didn’t originate pinch immoderate benignant of banking crisis. What is beyond uncertainty is that governments nan world complete would not hesitate to usage immoderate specified situation arsenic an excuse to instrumentality their caller integer monetary order. After all, nan House Financial Services Committee tried to gaffe nan creation of a integer dollar into nan original COVID stimulus bill. Do we really deliberation that emergency authorities for a caller integer rate isn’t waiting successful nan wings, fresh to beryllium unleashed connected nan nationalist successful nan arena of nan adjacent crisis?

When that situation does lead to nan pre-planned CBDC “solution,” we tin expect that it will play retired successful a broadly akin manner arsenic The Panic of 1907 and nan Global Financial Crisis of 2007—08. In some cases nan fallout conscionable truthful happened to use definite interests. In 1907, Morgan managed to consolidate his banking interests, destruct his competition, enactment arsenic nan benevolent saviour of nan system and person nan nationalist of nan request to manus nan monetary reins complete to nan banking cartel. In 2008, it was croney-connected institutions for illustration AIG and (of course) JP Morgan that benefited from nan unprecedented banking “bailout,” and nan situation helped cement nan emergence of caller financial giants for illustration BlackRock. So it would not beryllium astonishing to find definite banking interests utilizing nan opportunity of a generated banking situation to destruct their title and consolidate their power successful nan banking world.

And, arsenic I’ve talked astir before, not each banker stands to use from nan implementation of a unit CBDC. In fact, to nan grade that CBDCs trim nan commercialized banking middlemen retired of nan existing monetary circuit, it really goes against nan interests of nan commercialized bankers.

But, of course, nan existent losers successful nan arena of specified a crisis, arsenic ever would beryllium us: nan wide public. In nan worst-case scenario, nan cardinal banksters would prehend nan opportunity to instrumentality nan “programmable money” nightmare of full monetary control.

BCN: If thing is done to cheque nan implementation of CBDCs and nan financial surveillance and spying they perchance afford, erstwhile will we spot them scope world ubiquity?

JC: I can’t springiness you a date. But I tin opportunity that if thing is done to cheque their implementation, CBDCs will scope world ubiquity.

If I were to make a forecast astir their implementation, my prediction would beryllium that we will not spell from a zero-CBDC monetary strategy to a 100%-CBDC monetary strategy each astatine once. CBDCs will co-exist alongside different forms of costs for immoderate play of time, and they will look and usability otherwise successful different jurisdictions. Some will beryllium afloat unit and wholesale CBDCs, immoderate will service 1 usability aliases other, immoderate unit CBDCs whitethorn beryllium administered straight by nan cardinal bank, others will certify banks and different financial institutions to enactment arsenic intermediaries, issuing wallets to nan public.

But successful immoderate shape they travel and astatine immoderate clip they arrive, nan first CBDC implementation will beryllium nan proverbial camel’s chemoreceptor successful nan tent. From that point, it’s only a matter of clip earlier CBDCs commencement to go instruments of monetary surveillance and control.

BCN: How tin mundane individuals thief support and amended their financial privateness and economical sovereignty successful nan existent chaotic ambiance of alleged banking contagion?

JC: Are you fresh for immoderate bully news? We don’t request immoderate elaborate scheme aliases high-level entree to high-tech gadgets to thwart nan CBDC agenda. The simplest instrumentality for preserving our economical independency is already successful our wallets: it’s cash.

As I said above, CBDCs will almost surely co-exist pinch different forms of costs erstwhile it is first introduced, truthful rate will still beryllium an action unless and until nan nationalist is conditioned to judge a wholly cashless economy.

The simplest instrumentality for preserving our economical independency is already successful our wallets: it’s cash.

Of course, nan ongoing War connected Cash is already making it much and much difficult to usage rate for conducting definite transactions and “coin shortages,” nan fearfulness of “dirty money” and incentives for utilizing physics costs are further enticing group distant from utilizing cash. That’s why we person to make a conscious determination to support businesses that judge rate and perpetrate ourselves to utilizing rate connected a regular basis. Numerous specified ideas person been proffered successful caller years, from agorist.market‘s “Black Market Fridays” to Solari.com‘s “Cash Friday.”

Screenshot from The Corbett Report’s Solutions Watch series.

That’s not to opportunity that rate is our only (or moreover our best) option. I person agelong advocated a “Survival Currency” attack wherever group research pinch different forms of money to find retired what useful for them. There are community currencies, barter exchanges, section speech trading systems, precious metals, crypto, The occurrence of Wörgl and galore different examples of ways that group tin transact extracurricular of nan purview of nan cardinal bankers.

As agelong arsenic you are portion of a organization of like-minded group that are consenting to participate successful free exchange, location will beryllium nary shortage of monetary ideas to effort out.

BCN: And speaking of contagion, location are immoderate connecting nan caller banking turmoil pinch nan World Economic Forum’s Great Reset initiative, designed ostensibly to reside nan alleged Covid-19 pandemic — fundamentally asserting it is each portion of a larger scheme to group up a world financial surveillance grid. Is location immoderate ground for specified ideas, successful your view, aliases is this conscionable nan worldly of chaotic conspiracy theory?

JC: On 1 level, nan aggravated attraction connected nan World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and its expected threat that “You will ain thing and you will beryllium happy” is misplaced. Yes, Klaus Schwab and his cronies are surely power-hungry schemers, but nan Great Reset is simply nan latest rebranding of a very aged crippled of world control, and nan World Economic Forum is only 1 (relatively minor) subordinate astatine nan table.

Call it nan New World Order aliases nan International Rules-Based Order aliases nan International Economic Order aliases The Great Reset aliases immoderate you want, and pin it connected nan Bilderbergers aliases nan Trilaterals aliases nan World Economic Forum aliases whoever you want, nan threat is nan same: a world successful which humanity is astatine nan mercy of a clique of unaccountable technocrats.

I do not invoke nan sanction of technocracy loosely. I mean it successful nan real, historical consciousness of nan term, arsenic “a strategy of scientifically engineering society” that is predicated connected an economical strategy successful which each transaction is monitored, calculated, databased, tracked, surveilled and allowed aliases disallowed by a cardinal governing “technate” successful existent time. Such a strategy will impact integer IDs for each citizen, and, of course, a integer rate that tin beryllium programmed to usability astatine nan whims of nan technocrats.

That specified a strategy of power is now technologically imaginable is now undeniable. That location are interests for illustration nan World Economic Forum that are moving toward nan implementation of specified a strategy is only deniable by those who garbage to perceive to nan technocrats’ ain pronouncements.

BCN: From wherever you sit, is location a cryptocurrency achromatic pill successful each this?

JC: The committedness of cryptocurrency continues to beryllium what it has ever been: a cryptographically unafraid instrumentality for transacting successful nan countereconomy.

But if group don’t cognize what nan countereconomy is (let unsocial why they would want to beryllium transacting successful it), past what bully is it? If it’s seen arsenic conscionable different get-rich-quick investment, conscionable thing whose measurement is to beryllium weighted successful dollars, conscionable different plus that should beryllium regulated by nan SEC and dutifully listed connected your taxation form, past it will beryllium thing much than a convenient stepping chromatic to nan CBDC nightmare.

We tin either take to pass ourselves astir agorism and nan countereconomy aliases we tin proceed trading successful nan bankster-approved mainstream system and judge immoderate monetary bid nan banksters thrust connected us.

The prime is ours. For now.

