A United Arab Emirates tribunal has dismissed South Africa's petition to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta, brothers who look charges of governmental corruption, but nan Gulf authorities said connected Friday nan extradition petition could beryllium resubmitted.

The Guptas are accused of utilizing their connections pinch Jacob Zuma, president of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, to triumph contracts, power furniture appointments and siphon disconnected authorities funds. Zuma and nan Guptas person denied each wrongdoing.

The UAE said nan extradition petition did not meet nan "strict standards for ineligible documentation" contained successful an extradition pact ratified pinch South Africa successful April 2021, which South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's authorities had hoped would lead to nan return of nan Guptas to look charges.

The 2 extradition requests for fraud and corruption were not accompanied by a transcript of a existent apprehension warrant bid arsenic required, nan UAE justness curate said successful a connection carried by authorities news agency WAM.

"The UAE judiciary underscored that South African authorities are capable to resubmit nan extradition petition pinch caller and further documentation," nan connection said.

South Africa's Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said nan state would "promptly appeal" nan decision, which he said "flies successful nan look of assurances fixed by nan UAE authorities".

Lamola said South Africa received negotiated connection from nan UAE connected April 6 that a UAE tribunal had made nan determination connected Feb. 13.

The tribunal had ruled that nan UAE had jurisdiction to prosecute nan Guptas for money-laundering offences alleged to person been committed successful nan UAE and South Africa, Lamola said.

The UAE's connection did not see this detail.

South Africa's main guidance Democratic Alliance statement said nan grounded extradition bid was a "national embarrassment" and called for nan justness ministry and National Prosecuting Authority to look earlier Parliament's portfolio committee connected justness complete nan development.

The Indian-born brothers near South Africa aft Zuma was unseated successful 2018. A judicial enquiry established nan aforesaid twelvemonth to analyse allegations of graft during Zuma's years successful powerfulness has recommended criminal charges against nan Guptas.

The UAE has successful nan past mates of years signed a raft of extradition treaties arsenic it worked to flooded an image arsenic a hotspot for illicit money. It says it has approved 30 requests this year.

Global financial crime watchdog nan Financial Action Task Force (FATF) successful March 2022 included nan UAE, nan region's commercialized and waste and acquisition hub, connected a database of jurisdictions taxable to accrued monitoring, known arsenic its 'grey' list.

Reuters