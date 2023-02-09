Parts of Midwest under tornado watch as major storm system approaches central and south U.S.

A vulnerable time is up for 51 cardinal group from bluish Iowa each nan measurement down to Louisiana wherever ample hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are each imaginable Friday day and into nan overnight.

States astatine nan top consequence for beardown EF2+ long-track tornadoes agelong from northeast Iowa to confederate Arkansas and bluish Mississippi. This includes cities for illustration Des Moines, Davenport, Little Rock and Memphis.

A tornado watch was issued by nan National Weather Service for nan full eastbound Iowa, northeast Missouri, northwest Illinois and southwestern Wisconsin. The agency warned that galore tornadoes tin beryllium expected arsenic good arsenic "widespread hail up to pome size" and upwind gusts up to 70 mph.

"Severe upwind successful nan shape of damaging upwind gusts, ample hail, and respective tornadoes (some strong) are expected coming and coming betwixt nan Midwest and Lower Mississippi Valley," nan National Weather Service warned successful a weather update.

A radar indicated astatine slightest 1 tornado successful confederate Iowa wherever a tornado informing is successful spot until 1:30 p.m. C.T.

Severe thunderstorms are besides apt pinch flash flooding imaginable from nan Midwest to nan Lower Mississippi Valley connected Friday, according to nan National Weather Service.

"In bid to further item nan concern, nan Storm Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk (level 4/5) of terrible thunderstorms crossed parts of southeast Iowa, northwest Illinois, and northeast Missouri, arsenic good arsenic a abstracted area from northeast Arkansas to acold occidental Kentucky," nan agency said.

Storms will beryllium moving incredibly accelerated astatine 55 mph and will spell precocious into nan night, making for very vulnerable conditions, according to nan National Weather Service.

Intense rainfall rates of up to 3 to 5 inches could bring flash floods to immoderate localized areas. The areas pinch nan top consequence for flooding done Friday nighttime are crossed "the Ohio, Tennessee, and Lower Mississippi valleys."

This awesome large wind strategy is group to dispersed upwind hazards crossed nan cardinal and eastbound U.S. complete nan adjacent fewer days.

"The deepening debased unit strategy responsible for overmuch of nan anticipated progressive upwind is forecast to push northeast from nan cardinal Plains coming and participate nan Great Lakes region by tonight," nan National Weather Service said. "A beardown acold beforehand attached to this strategy will conflict pinch lukewarm and humid aerial surging into nan Lower/Mid-Mississippi Valley, sparking galore thunderstorms from nan Midwest to eastbound Texas."

The storms are past expected to recreation eastward Friday nighttime done to nan Ohio and Tennessee valleys "before weakening early Saturday crossed nan Mid-Atlantic and Southeast."

"Residents are advised to stay weather-aware and person aggregate ways to person upwind alerts," nan National Weather Service said.

High, wide winds from nan heavy debased unit strategy are besides expected to effect a wide area crossed nan cardinal and eastbound U.S.

Damaging winds are besides imaginable crossed overmuch of nan Great Plains, nan mediate and little Mississippi Valley, Tennessee and Ohio valleys done Friday night.

"The beardown winds mixed pinch debased comparative humidity will create conditions ripe for utmost occurrence behaviour crossed nan confederate and cardinal Plains," nan National Weather Service warned. "Otherwise, upwind gusts up to 60 mph could lead to character harm and powerfulness outages crossed this region."