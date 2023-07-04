Bloemfontein pastor Lerato Raphael Mokoteli, who fraudulently applied for and received R1.9m from nan Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSeta), has paid backmost nan money.

The money was fraudulently claimed from AgriSeta and constituted proceeds of unlawful activities committed betwixt 2016 and 2019.

Mokoteli made nan costs of R1.9m connected June 15 to AgriSeta arsenic portion of a blameworthy plea statement pinch nan state.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and nan National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed nan payment.

In March 2015, Mokoteli and Anthony Dywili fraudulently applied to AgriSeta for R1.9m successful backing to supply training and mentoring successful nutrient plot operations successful Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Mokoteli and Dywili claimed nan exertion was a associated task betwixt Business Against Crime and Dipalemo Training Strategic Services, an AgriSeta-accredited work provider. “However, specified a associated task did not exist. Dipalemo was not alert of nan exertion and did not person a cent,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.