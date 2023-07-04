Bloemfontein pastor Lerato Raphael Mokoteli, who fraudulently applied for and received R1.9m from nan Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSeta), has paid backmost nan money.
The money was fraudulently claimed from AgriSeta and constituted proceeds of unlawful activities committed betwixt 2016 and 2019.
Mokoteli made nan costs of R1.9m connected June 15 to AgriSeta arsenic portion of a blameworthy plea statement pinch nan state.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and nan National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed nan payment.
In March 2015, Mokoteli and Anthony Dywili fraudulently applied to AgriSeta for R1.9m successful backing to supply training and mentoring successful nutrient plot operations successful Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Mokoteli and Dywili claimed nan exertion was a associated task betwixt Business Against Crime and Dipalemo Training Strategic Services, an AgriSeta-accredited work provider. “However, specified a associated task did not exist. Dipalemo was not alert of nan exertion and did not person a cent,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
He said successful 2018 nan SIU was authorised to analyse allegations of corruption and maladministration successful nan affairs of AgriSeta, and retrieve immoderate financial losses suffered by nan state.
The SIU investigation revealed that upon receiving nan funding, Mokoteli and Dywili concluded a memorandum of knowing betwixt Business Against Crime and Northern Cape Empowerment Academy led by Dipalemo, knowing very good nan academy existed only connected paper.
Between June and November 2016 Mokoteli submitted invoices totalling R1.3m to Business Against Crime connected behalf of Dipalemo.
Mokoteli did not person immoderate narration pinch Dipalemo. He submitted to AgriSeta a close-up study connected behalf of Dipalemo knowing Dipalemo did not render immoderate training.
The SIU said 50 learners were trained and received certificates of competence successful nutrient operation.
“They were paid a stipend of R219,000,” Kganyago said.
He said astir R400,000 was claimed to person been utilized for nan management of training.
Dywili did not disclose to AgriSeta that R600,000 of nan backing was unspent, successful usurpation of nan position of nan agreement.
In July 2016, R317,000 of nan backing was paid to nan non-profit organisation Christians for Peace successful Africa, which is chaired by Dywili. The slope relationship of nan organisation was opened successful June 2016.
The SIU referred grounds pointing to nan committee of a criminal offence to nan NPA successful 2019 for further action.
The duo, together pinch Jeremia Sello Madiba, AgriSeta's CEO betwixt 2008 and 2017, were charged pinch counts of fraud and money laundering.
Madiba allegedly awarded nan tender without nan required determination by nan committee of board of AgriSeta and successful contravention of nan Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
“He will beryllium appearing successful tribunal connected a PFMA complaint connected August 28.
“In May Mokoteli entered into a blameworthy plea statement pinch nan state. In position of nan agreement, Mokoteli pleaded blameworthy to 2 counts of fraud and 2 counts of money laundering and agreed to salary backmost R1.9m to AgriSeta.”
Mokoteli was fixed a condemnation of 10 years connected June 14 for 2 counts of fraud and 5 years for 2 counts of money laundering.
“The condemnation was suspended for a play of 5 years connected information he is not convicted of akin offences during nan period,” said Kganyago.
Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said each nan charges against Dywili were withdrawn arsenic portion of nan plea.
TimesLIVE
Support independent publicity by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for nan first month.