Pat Cummins hits English reporter with epic comeback after shocking question over Ashes 'cheating'

Followed dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia and Ed Bourke For Nca Newswire

Published: 01:41 BST, 4 July 2023 | Updated: 05:22 BST, 4 July 2023

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is happy to play nan pantomime villain if the property convention aft his team's 2nd Test triumph astatine Lord's is immoderate guide.

English sports newsman Mike Walters asked nan 30-year-old if his squad would spell connected to repetition 1 of Aussie cricket's darkest episodes by bowling underarm successful nan aftermath of nan arguable - but ineligible - dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on time 5 of nan clash.

Cummins cheekily replied, 'Depends really level nan wickets get ... It mightiness beryllium an action to move to.'

The speech began erstwhile Walters said, 'Pat, is location specified a thing, aliases do you judge successful specified a point arsenic tone of cricket?' to which Cummins simply responded 'yep'.

Walters past asked his fierce follow-up question.

'Do you deliberation that aft Bairstow's dismissal today, which was wrong nan missive of nan rule — nary disputing that — but are we successful threat of seeing Mankads aliases underarm bowling later connected this series?'

Mankads hap erstwhile nan bowler whips disconnected nan bails astatine nan non-striker's extremity mid-delivery because nan batsman is retired of nan crease.

Underarm bowling refers to an incident successful 1981, wherever Trevor Chappell - connected nan instructions of his older brother, Aussie skipper Greg - bowled a transportation that hardly sewage disconnected nan ground, ensuring Australia wouldn't suffer a one-day world lucifer versus New Zealand astatine nan MCG.

After Cummins' 'flat wickets' comeback - which referred to nan authorities of nan lifeless transportation for nan first Test astatine Edgbaston - Walters went connected to person different excavation astatine Australian cricket.

'But I person ne'er utilized sandpaper to alteration a ball's information and ne'er bowled underarm on nan level pinch six needed disconnected nan past ball,' he posted successful reference to nan infamous scenes astatine Cape Town successful 2018 during nan bid against South Africa which led to bans for David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

'Cummins answered mobility successful bully humour - adjacent play - but nan stains connected Australia's estimation remain.'

The simmering hostility comes arsenic Australian coach Andrew McDonald declared he is 'disappointed' pinch nan guidance from his England counterpart Brendon McCullum pursuing Bairstow's stumping.

'I can't ideate we will beryllium having a brew pinch them immoderate clip soon,' a fired-up McCullum said aft nan Australians took a 2-0 bid lead astatine nan location of cricket.

McDonald said he was proceeding nan comments for nan first clip erstwhile he fronted nan property - and had not spoken to McCullum aft nan game.

'I'm somewhat disappointed by that,' McDonald said.

The Australian coach said Bairstow's dismissal arsenic he strolled retired of his crease was nan elemental execution of a scheme and did not contravene nan tone of cricket.

'There's nary uncertainty erstwhile a subordinate is leaving their crease aliases leaving their crushed astatine definite periods of clip that you return that opportunity,' he said.

'I deliberation (captain Pat Cummins) relayed that location was immoderate speech astir Jonny leaving nan crease and Alex Carey took that opportunity – nan ball's still unrecorded successful our minds.

'It sewage sent upstairs and ultimately, nan officiating 3rd umpire decides it's out, it's wrong nan laws of nan game. I don't spot excessively galore issues pinch it, to beryllium perfectly honest.'