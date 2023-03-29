‘Pathu Thala’ movie review: Simbu sizzles, but this gangster drama lacks any real punch

One of nan astir striking aspects of filmmaker Narthan’s 2017 Kannada movie Mufti was really it fleshed retired a world of crime from nan eyes of a bull sent undercover to hunt down an infamous mafia don. From nan beginning, nan protector of nan crime lord, played by Shiva Rajkumar, loomed ample complete each azygous segment until his eventual expansive appearance. Even earlier we spot him, he became a myth, a ghost, a Godfather-like figure, and nan anticipation was real.

In Mufti’s Tamil remake Pathu Thala, Silambarasan TR, arsenic crime lord AG Raavanan a.k.a AGR, gets a expansive entranceway halfway into nan movie, but head Obeli N Krishna chooses to show him successful a changeable correct astatine nan beginning. Some mystique remains. And though nan communicative still follows nan undercover bull Sakthivel (Gautham Karthik), who infiltrates AGR’s gang, overmuch of really he goes astir it and nan domiciled he plays successful nan film, gets diluted. These are not really let-downs; successful fact, a batch much and bigger ideas of nan original worldly person been consciously played astir with, immoderate improving nan communicative and immoderate butchered mercilessly, making Pathu Thala a movie connected its own.

We unfastened amidst a tense governmental conflict wrong nan ruling statement of Tamil Nadu; Arunmozhi (Santhosh Pratap), nan Chief Minister, and Naanjilaar Gunasekaran (Gautham Vasudev Menon), nan Deputy Chief Minister influential capable to topple nan government, don’t spot eye-to-eye. In a astonishing move of events, nan Chief Minister gets kidnapped, and each eyes move towards AGR, an infamous mining mafia caput successful Kanyakumari. As each efforts extremity successful vain, Gautham Karthik’s Sakthivel (as Gana), is sent to find retired more. Most wrong nan statement fishy Naanjilaar’s manus successful nan disappearance of nan CM, and this only adds to his anger astatine AGR.

Pathu Thala (Tamil) Director: Obeli N Krishna Cast: Silambarasan TR, Gautham Karthik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Runtime: 135 mins Storyline: An undercover bull is sent connected a ngo to nab a notorious mafia don who is suspected of kidnapping nan Chief Minister

The screenplay of Pathu Thala is woven tight — much than nan root worldly — but location are excessively galore issues successful really this movie is paced. None of nan characters manages to create an impact, and everything feels rushed. Selvam (Teejay Arunasalam), on pinch Sabari and Singa, are nan right-hand men of AGR; nan movie touts them arsenic important but doesn’t attraction capable to springiness them immoderate value successful nan story.

Even that romance involving Gautham Karthik doesn’t beryllium well. Right astatine nan beginning, we are told that nan newly-appointed Tahsildar of nan Kanyakumari district, Leela Thompson (Priya Bhavani Shankar), is an ex-lover of Sakthivel. Leela is astatine loggerheads pinch AGR’s men, and some nan crime lord and Sakthivel are alert of it. If you are an undercover bull attempting to nab a gangster who has killed much than 40 specified spies, wouldn’t you look astatine your ex being successful nan aforesaid town, fto unsocial being progressive successful nan issue, arsenic a loose extremity to beryllium taken attraction of? We ne'er get a speech betwixt nan 2 astir his engagement successful nan mafia.

Director Krishna’s penning and execution of affectional sequences besides person immoderate startling tonal differences. For instance, Pathu Thala astatine nan centre is simply a communicative astir a relative and a sister; AGR’s sister Samudra (Anu Sithara) refuses to talk to him aft an unforgivable betrayal connected his part. The logic why she doesn’t spell to nan authorities astir it and nan logic down each different action she takes successful nan book request to beryllium solid, but Pathu Thala doesn’t connection each that. On nan different hand, nan aforesaid movie doesn’t spell for nan classical flashback series for nan siblings, opting to grip it subtly done a azygous changeable that says rather a batch astir nan location they unrecorded in.

It is precocious clip that Tamil board extremity overplaying nan Nayagan-ish Robinhood-figure trope. Simbu’s AGR is projected arsenic a man who mines to supply for nan poor. “A bad look is needed to do immoderate good,” he says. It useful mostly and makes measurement for a fewer bully punchlines that support Simbu fans connected their toes, but nan aforesaid do-gooder sentiment erstwhile repeated often does get a spot tedious.

Silambarasan, however, is ever a delight to watch erstwhile he gets going, and his palpable, explosive on-screen power is erstwhile again connected awesome display. Gautham Karthik is nan astonishment package; he comes connected apical pinch a genuinely commendable performance. However, some nan leads are fto down owed to nan screenplay and Gautham’s characteristic is rendered little smart arsenic nan communicative moves, while Simbu doesn’t get capable constituent to powerfulness this wide persona.

It’s only a spectacularly-shot action series successful nan 2nd half that gives immoderate power to this movie which has an atrocious uncover that tin put immoderate technological advancement of nan 21st period to shame. Pathu Thala is besides 1 of those rarest cases wherever nan inheritance people helps nan film’s power successful 1 scene, while besides sidesplitting it successful another.

It is unfair to comparison Mufti and Pathu Thala; however, this remake is simply a bully lawsuit study of really it isn’t capable to infuse much novelty connected insubstantial if nan aforesaid doesn’t construe to nan screen.

Pathu Thala is presently moving successful theatres