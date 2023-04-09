Patient care 'on a knife edge' as up to 350,000 appointments could be cancelled during junior doctors strike

Junior doctors will statesman a four-day onslaught coming arsenic an NHS leader warns up to 350,000 appointments, including operations, could beryllium cancelled.

The walkout by up to 47,600 inferior doctors is portion of a worsening salary conflict which threatens immense disruption to the NHS.

The strikes centre astir a salary statement betwixt nan British Medical Association (BMA) and nan government.

The BMA, nan doctors' union, says inferior doctors successful England person seen a 26% real-terms salary trim since 2008/09 because salary rises person been beneath inflation.

The national has asked for a afloat salary restoration that nan authorities said would magnitude to a 35% salary emergence - which ministers person said is unaffordable.

Junior doctors will equine picket lines extracurricular hospitals from 7am until Saturday greeting successful nan longest walkout since nurses, ambulance crews and different wellness workers started taking action successful 2022.

Matthew Taylor, main executive of nan NHS Confederation, has told Sky News he expects "up to 350,000 appointments" to beryllium cancelled arsenic a consequence of nan four-day action.

Meanwhile, NHS managers person warned that diligent attraction is "on a weapon edge" complete nan adjacent 4 days because of nan strike.

The BMA has released an advert which shows really overmuch doctors pinch 10, 7 and one-years acquisition would gain for completing an cognition wherever an appendix is removed.

The advert says they would gain £28, £24.46, and £14.09 respectively - a full of £66.55 for a perchance life-saving procedure.

'My dada is telling maine to quit'

Dr Jennifer Barclay, a surgical expert successful nan North West, said: "I'll beryllium moving a engaged on-call shift; treating unwell patients, assessing caller patients, consenting and preparing patients for room and answering ne'er ending bleeps, erstwhile we person to tally to theatre.

"I haven't had clip to eat aliases nip to nan loo and I cognize I'll beryllium successful theatre for astir an hour. An appendicectomy for illustration nan 1 successful this advert would beryllium a emblematic case.

"I want nan doctors treating my loved ones to beryllium good rested and capable to supply nan champion attraction possible.

"I don't want them to beryllium burnt out, worried astir paying nan bills aliases up to £100,000 of indebtedness aliases reasoning astir replacement careers whilst making life and decease decisions.

"My dad, an electrician, tells maine to discontinue and retrain successful his footsteps; I'd beryllium earning more, person little stress, little responsibility, amended hours and a amended work-life equilibrium aft 3 years."

Image: Junior doctors astatine a picket statement extracurricular St Thomas' Hospital successful Westminster successful March. Pic: AP

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, BMA inferior doctors committee co-chairs, said: "It is appalling that this authorities feels that paying 3 inferior doctors arsenic small arsenic £66.55 betwixt them for activity of this value, is justified.

"This is highly skilled activity requiring years of study and intensive training successful a high-pressure situation wherever nan occupation tin beryllium a matter of life and death."

Pay emergence request is 'unreasonable'

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: "It is highly disappointing nan BMA has called onslaught action for 4 consecutive days.

"Not only will nan walkouts consequence diligent safety, but they person besides been timed to maximise disruption aft nan Easter break.

"I hoped to statesman general salary negotiations pinch nan BMA past period but its request for a 35% salary emergence is unreasonable - it would consequence successful immoderate inferior doctors receiving a salary emergence of complete £20,000.

"If nan BMA is consenting to move importantly from this position and cancel strikes we tin resume confidential talks and find a measurement forward, arsenic we person done pinch different unions."

Mr Barclay besides said group should be appointments unless told different by nan NHS. He added they should besides telephone 999 successful a life-threatening emergency and usage NHS 111 online services for non-urgent wellness needs.

Meanwhile, Mr Taylor told Sky News: "These strikes are going to person a catastrophic effect connected nan capacity of nan NHS to recover.

"The wellness work has to meet precocious levels of request astatine nan aforesaid clip arsenic making inroads into that immense backlog... That's a reliable point to do astatine nan champion of times - it's intolerable to do erstwhile strikes are continuing."

Asked whether everyone who needs urgent attraction this week will get it, he said: "We dream so.

"There's nary constituent hiding nan truth that location will beryllium risks to patients, risks to diligent safety, risks to diligent dignity, arsenic we're not capable to supply nan benignant of attraction that we want to."

Patients 'crying retired for leadership'

Shadow wellness caput Wes Streeting said : "The inferior doctors' onslaught this week will origin immense disruption to diligent care.

"Where is nan Prime Minister and why hasn't he tried to extremity it?

"Rishi Sunak says he 'wouldn't want to get successful nan mediate of' NHS salary disputes.

"Patients are crying retired for leadership, but alternatively they are getting weakness."