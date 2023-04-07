Paul Cattermole dead at 46: S Club 7 legend dies weeks after band revealed  reunion plans

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died astatine nan property of 46.

The vocalist was recovered dormant astatine his location successful Dorset connected Thursday and location are nary suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

The news is said to person travel arsenic a 'shock' to his chap bandmembers, including his ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearritt who has been near 'inconsolable'.

A connection released by his family read: 'It is pinch awesome sadness that we denote nan unexpected passing of our beloved boy and relative Paul Cattermole.

'Paul was recovered yesterday, 6th April 2023 astatine his location successful Dorset and was pronounced dormant later that afternoon.'

RIP: S Club 7 prima Paul Cattermole has died astatine nan property of 46. The circumstances surrounding his decease are not said to beryllium suspicious (pictured connected Wednesday)

Tragic news: While his origin of decease has not been revealed, nan band's head reportedly said that location were 'no suspicious circumstances'

It continued: 'While nan origin of decease is presently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that location were nary suspicious circumstances.

'Paul’s family, friends and chap members of S Club petition privateness astatine this time.'

The set paid tribute to Paul connected Twitter, writing: 'We are genuinely devastated by nan passing of our relative Paul.

'There are nary words to picture nan heavy sadness and nonaccomplishment we each feel. We were truthful fortunate to person had him successful our lives and are thankful for nan astonishing memories we have.

'He will beryllium truthful profoundly missed by each and each 1 of us. We inquire that you respect nan privateness of his family and of nan set astatine this time.'

A root adjacent to Paul's ex-girlfriend and bandmate Hannah Spearritt told MailOnline: ‘She is perfectly devastated.

‘Hannah is inconsolable. This came arsenic a monolithic shock, and she is struggling to judge he is nary longer pinch us.

‘Just arsenic they rekindled their friendship, nan worst happened. The set are each successful pieces.

‘They were each looking guardant to nan reunion circuit and reliving their astonishing memories together. Paul has and ever will beryllium a immense portion of Hannah's journey. Right now, she is conscionable beside herself.'

As nan set announced his passing this day successful a tribute, fans near their ain memories of nan celebrated star.

Jaylan Salah wrote: 'RIP Paul Cattermole. I was obsessed pinch S Club 7 erstwhile I was little, had a awesome crush connected Hannah and Bradley, and moreover watched their TV bid Miami 7 pinch my sister and Grandpa connected nan Gramps aged TV set.

'Their songs ever uplifted my tone and made maine consciousness for illustration dancing. Sad news.'

Elizabeth Bond said connected Twitter that nan musician made her retrieve happy times successful her life.

Reunited: (L-R) Rachel Stevens, Paul, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett were gearing up to betterment for a 25th day circuit later this year

Heyday: The group were 1 of nan biggest bands of nan Noughties and had a drawstring of hits

Paying their respects: As nan set announced his passing this day successful a tribute, fans near their ain memories of nan celebrated star

She said: 'Truly shocked and sorry to perceive this. I saw S Club 7 backmost successful 2002 pinch a friend of mine.

'We were some astir 10 years older than nan mean property of nan audience, but I still consciousness nostalgic for that guiltless and nosy time. RIP Paul and condolences to your loved ones.'

JenWren said: 'This is truthful bloody sad. My friend and I saw S Club a fewer years backmost successful nan Echo arena, relived our youth. Rest successful bid Paul.'

Ellie Walker added: 'This is truthful sad. RIP Paul. He was a large portion of my childhood. My thoughts are pinch you each and his loved ones.'

The news is said to person travel arsenic a 'shock' to his chap bandmembers, including his ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearritt who has been near 'inconsolable'.

The tragic news comes soon aft Paul and ex-girlfriend Hannah rekindled their relationship and called an extremity to their seven-year feud.

Hannah and Paul's relationship predates nan creation of nan noughties group aft they became friends successful their teens astatine nan National Youth Music Theatre.

They first kept their romance backstage pinch Paul later revealing he would sneak to and from Hannah's location successful nan early hours of nan greeting to debar being spotted by fans.

The news of Paul's daze decease comes conscionable weeks after S Club 7 announced they will reunite for an 11-date circuit of nan UK and Ireland, performing classics specified arsenic Reach, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come true.

Fans of nan group will not only retrieve S Club for their euphony aft nan set including Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Bradley McIntosh, 41, and Jo O'Meara, 43, besides starred successful their very ain BBC bid Miami 7 and LA 7.

All 7 of nan group agreed to nan comeback, been masterminded by euphony mogul Simon Fuller – nan man who put them together successful 1998 aft nan Spice Girls, his erstwhile band, sacked him arsenic their manager.

He called each of nan 7 stars successful personification to propose nan task and made it clear it would only activity if each of them were to agree.

Speaking connected coming backmost together, nan set said: 'After 8 years it feels astonishing to denote that we're reuniting and performing together again.

'We're truthful excited to bring nan S Club Party backmost to our fans crossed nan state to observe 25 years of S Club 7. We can't moreover judge it's been truthful long!

'Music and relationship person ever been astatine nan halfway of everything that we've ever done. We dream everyone tin subordinate america for 1 large party!'

S Club 7 recorded 4 workplace albums, released 11 singles that each entered nan Top 5 UK charts, and went connected to waste complete 10 cardinal albums worldwide.

In 2002, Paul sent shockwaves done S Club 7's world fanbase erstwhile he spectacularly announced he was quitting nan group citing 'creative differences'.

The set announced their divided nan pursuing year.

Paul had a rocky roadworthy aft leaving nan band, becoming bankrupt successful 2015 and moreover putting his Brit Award up for waste connected eBay saying: 'There's bills to pay'.

He admitted to trying to motion up to reality shows for illustration I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing On Ice but was told he wasn't 'famous enough'.

During an quality connected Loose Women successful 2018 he admitted he had tally retired of money and had to get a garment for nan show.

The pursuing twelvemonth he made an affectional quality connected the dating show First Dates Hotel.

The prima went connected a day pinch euphony person Anna but aft being fto down gently, sobbed connected camera and asked for a 'moment' to propulsion himself together.

Bandmate Tina said astatine nan time: 'I’m ever present for Paul. It is difficult erstwhile you spot personification you’ve worked pinch look for illustration they’re struggling.'

Throwback: In 2002, Paul sent shockwaves done S Club 7's world fanbase erstwhile he announced he was quitting nan group citing 'creative differences' (pictured successful 2000)

New venture: In 2021, Paul launched a caller YouTube transmission called Tarot Me This, wherever he called upon fans to make a aid successful speech for a reading

Touching connected his life pursuing nan disbandment of nan group, Paul revealed really his 'mental wellness sewage worse' and things were 'tricky' successful his life.

He told really he knew location were 'trouble and turbulent times' up arsenic he touched connected him being declared bankrupt successful 2014.

However, he knew location was dream connected nan sky arsenic he started getting beardown senses of power and knew he being 'called to do thing else.'

After their divided successful 2003 nan set each went successful different directions.

Rachel went onto person a solo euphony profession and came runner up connected Strictly Come Dancing successful 2008.

Hannah, who's a mum to daughters Tora and Taya, enjoyed an acting career, performing connected nan likes of BBC One soap EastEnders and Brit play Primeval.

In 2021, Paul launched a caller YouTube transmission called Tarot Me This, wherever he called upon fans to make a aid successful speech for a reading, explaining 'clairvoyance' was his caller statement of work.

He later revealed he hid his psychic abilities from nan remainder of S Club 7 because he feared it would make him sound 'crazy'.

The popular prima swapped his mic for tarot cards aft reinventing himself arsenic a 'spiritual psychic detective', earning money by charging £39.99 for reference connected a belief website.

Paul explained really he enters rooms and sounds nan 'energy wrong them', adding that nan older he's got, nan amended he's capable to 'process' what's going on.

After leaving his popular profession behind, Paul walk a decade honing his skills to build nan profession he had today, but told really his abilities first surfaces successful his teens, earlier increasing much 'intense' successful his 20s.

But astatine nan tallness of his fame during his clip successful S Club, Paul admitted he couldn't show nan truth astir his abilities for fearfulness of sounding insane.

He said: 'I didn't cognize what it was but I was getting premonitions of definite things. I would spot photos of group successful newspapers and definite things astir them would jump retired of nan image. Then successful my 20s it sewage much intense, but I could ne'er show anyone, moreover my bandmates, because it would sound for illustration I'm crazy.'

In February, Paul said to MailOnline astir his hopes for 'new beginnings' and 'good luck' ahead, revealing he'd studied his tarot cards.

He told MailOnline: 'I saw instrumentality of luck - that's good, that's bully luck. I genuinely did look astatine nan cards.

'There were different cards arsenic well, ace of clubs - passion, caller beginnings, your cup over-runeth pinch genuinely passionate emotion.

'It's positivity - thing to beryllium passionate about.'