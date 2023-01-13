Paul Cattermole death: S Club 7's Jo O'Meara says she is heartbroken

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, O'Meara (third left) said she was "shocked and heartbroken" by nan decease of Cattermole (second left)

By Steven McIntosh Entertainment reporter

S Club 7 vocalist Jo O'Meara has said she is "utterly devastated" pursuing nan decease of her bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The 46-year-old was recovered dormant connected Thursday astatine his location successful Dorset.

Sharing a photograph of Cattermole connected Instagram, O'Meara said she was "totally shocked and heartbroken".

The vocalist wrote: "I conscionable wanted to scope retired and convey everybody from nan bottommost of my bosom for nan emotion and kindness you person shown complete nan tragic passing of our sweetest psyche Paul."

She added: "We person mislaid personification truthful incredibly typical to america all, and location is simply a immense consciousness of sadness that will ne'er go.

"Paul will everlastingly beryllium a immense portion of our lives, and I will everlastingly wealth nan memories we made!

"I will emotion you ever Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest successful everlastingly Peace. Love JoJo."

This Instagram station cannot beryllium displayed successful your browser. Please alteration Javascript aliases effort a different browser.View original station connected Instagram The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites.

The origin of nan star's decease has not been confirmed but constabulary said location were "no suspicious circumstances".

Cattermole's decease came 2 months aft S Club 7 announced a 25th day reunion circuit starting successful October, pinch each 7 members owed to return part.

It is not yet known whether nan circuit will proceed without Cattermole.

O'Meara's Instagram station received comments from character and vocalist Kym Marsh, who said she was sending "so overmuch emotion to you all", and popular group B*Witched, who said they were "thinking of everyone".

S Club 7 were created by erstwhile Spice Girls head Simon Fuller successful 1998, and were known for hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Bring It All Back and Never Had A Dream Come True.

Cattermole was successful a narration pinch bandmate Hannah Spearritt for respective years. He discontinue nan group successful 2002 and rejoined his erstwhile stone set Skua.

Fuller was among those who paid tribute aft news of Cattermole's decease broke.