Paul Cattermole dies at 46: Live updates as S Club 7 fans and stars pay tribute to singer 

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died astatine nan property of 46.

The vocalist was recovered dormant astatine his location successful Dorset connected Thursday and location are nary suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

The news is said to person travel arsenic a 'shock' to his chap bandmembers, including his ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearritt who has been near 'inconsolable'.

Below are nan latest updates arsenic tributes move in: