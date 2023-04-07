Paul Cattermole dies at 46: Live updates as S Club 7 fans and stars pay tribute to singer 

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died astatine nan property of 46.
The vocalist was recovered dormant astatine his location successful Dorset connected Thursday and location are nary suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.
The news is said to person travel arsenic a 'shock' to his chap bandmembers, including his ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearritt who has been near 'inconsolable'.
Below are nan latest updates arsenic tributes move in:
Lorraine Kelly remembers nan 'gentle and shy' star
This is truthful sad. Lovely man and he was truthful looking guardant to nan #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them each galore times and struck by really gentle and awkward he was. https://t.co/JBw4GlFvOo— Lorraine (@reallorraine) April 7, 2023
'Reach for nan stars': Dan Wootton hails 'a popular legend'
Paul Cattermole, a popular fable arsenic portion of S Club 7.
I will ne'er hide nan joyousness of this time and nan impending excitement of seeing you reunited again soon.
Reach for nan stars now, sir.
Just heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/hAFO613GeD
London Underground tribute
How nan down-to-earth prima was 'cool pinch delivering pizza' astatine nan extremity of his popular career
The vocalist said nan halting of his popular profession had made him see applying for a occupation successful a shop, and he was "cool pinch delivering pizza".
Actor Jeremy Edwards pays tribute
RIP Paul Cattermole. My thoughts and emotion spell to each your friends and family. 💔#sclub7— Jeremy Edwards. (@jqedwards) April 7, 2023
Vernon Kay remembers really Paul 'always had clip for a chat'
This is truthful very sad. From erstwhile I first started successful TV each nan measurement done CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits canvass winners Paul and Sclub were ever there. He ever had clip for a chat. RIP.❤️ https://t.co/x5YcBTYIjM— Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) April 7, 2023
How nan prima regretted putting his Brit Award connected eBay
In 2018, Cattermole said he regretted "in a way" putting his Brit Award, which he won pinch his then-bandmates for champion newcomer successful 2000, up for waste online aft struggling to find activity owed to a backmost injury.
He told ITV's Loose Women he was hoping nan eBay bidding, which reached much than £66,000, would beryllium done "quietly".
Tragedy comes weeks aft reunion circuit announced
The news of Paul's daze decease comes conscionable weeks after S Club 7 announced they will reunite for an 11-date circuit of nan UK and Ireland, performing classics specified arsenic Reach, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come true.
Tragic past picture
S Club 7 'thankful for nan astonishing memories'
We are genuinely devastated by nan passing of our relative Paul. There are nary words to picture nan heavy sadness and nonaccomplishment we each feel. We were truthful fortunate to person had him successful our lives and are thankful for nan astonishing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD— S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023
Ex-girlfriend and bandmate Hannah Spearritt 'devastated'
A root adjacent to Paul's ex-girlfriend and bandmate Hannah Spearritt told MailOnline: ‘She is perfectly devastated.
‘Hannah is inconsolable. This came arsenic a monolithic shock, and she is struggling to judge he is nary longer pinch us.
‘Just arsenic they rekindled their friendship, nan worst happened. The set are each successful pieces.
‘They were each looking guardant to nan reunion circuit and reliving their astonishing memories together. Paul has and ever will beryllium a immense portion of Hannah's journey. Right now, she is conscionable beside herself.'
S Club 7 statement
"It is pinch awesome sadness that we denote nan unexpected passing of our beloved boy and relative Paul Cattermole.
"Paul was recovered yesterday, 6th April 2023 astatine his location successful Dorset and was pronounced dormant later that afternoon.
"While nan origin of decease is presently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that location were nary suspicious circumstances.
"Paul's family, friends and chap members of S Club petition privateness astatine this time".