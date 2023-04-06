Paul Cattermole of British pop group S Club 7 dead at 46; reunion tour was promised

Singer Paul Cattermole, a personnel of nan Y2K-era British popular group S Club 7, has died astatine 46 — conscionable weeks aft nan set announced its 25th day reunion tour.

“We are genuinely devastated by nan passing of our relative Paul,” publication a connection posted Friday connected nan band’s website and social media. “There are nary words to picture nan heavy sadness and nonaccomplishment we each feel. We were truthful fortunate to person had him successful our lives and are thankful for nan astonishing memories we have.

“He will beryllium truthful profoundly missed by each and each 1 of us,” nan connection continued. “We inquire that you respect nan privateness of his family and of nan set astatine this time.”

Pop set S Club 7 from left, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt and John Lee astatine nan Disney Channel Kids Awards held astatine nan London Arena successful 1999. (William Conran / Associated Press)

According to nan Associated Press and BBC, nan vocalist was declared dormant connected Thursdayafter being recovered astatine his Dorset location successful southwest England. No origin was disclosed, but Dorset Police told nan outlets that “there were nary suspicious circumstances.”

Cattermole’s decease comes weeks aft S Club 7 announced successful February that it would embark connected its reunion tour. The seven-person troupe, whose hits see “Reach,” “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “S Club Party,” planned an 11-date tally successful nan U.K. and Ireland opening successful October.

The Brit Award-winning outfit was formed successful 1998 by Spice Girls mastermind Simon Fuller, who launched nan group connected a children’s TV show astir a popular set successful which each personnel played fictional versions of themselves.

The “S Club 7 successful Miami” stars signed pinch Polydor Records and topped nan charts pinch their 1999 debut single, “Bring It All Back.” The septet released 4 albums, starred successful children’s TV shows and notably performed astatine Buckingham Palace successful 2002 to observe Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. Cattermole near nan set later that twelvemonth to prosecute a solo career.

More recently, he did individual tarot readings and posted euphony and vlogs connected his YouTube channel, building a pursuing of much than 2,000 subscribers.

The musician, whose grandfather worked astatine nan iconic Abbey Road studios, was resolved to find activity successful euphony astatine a young age, nan BBC reported. He entered nan National Youth Music Theatre arsenic a teen and formed a dense metallic set astatine 16, conscionable years earlier his modulation to popular euphony because nan opportunity was excessively bully to walk up. He joined S Club 7 astir property 21.

“Pop Idol” and “American Idol” creator Fuller, who managed nan group, told nan BBC that Cattermole “was a beacon of ray for a procreation of popular euphony fans and he will beryllium greatly missed. We’re each profoundly shocked and saddened by this news.”

The remaining members of nan set are Hannah Spearritt, whom Cattermole dated for 5 years while successful nan band, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara.