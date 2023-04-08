Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 star dies aged 46

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, S Club 7 head Simon Fuller said Cattermole was "a beacon of ray for a procreation of popular euphony fans"

S Club 7 prima Paul Cattermole has died astatine nan property of 46, weeks aft nan set announced a comeback tour.

"It is pinch awesome sadness that we denote nan unexpected passing of our beloved boy and relative Paul Cattermole," a connection from his family and nan popular group said.

He died connected Thursday and nan origin of his decease is chartless but location are nary suspicious circumstances, it said.

S Club 7 were 1 of nan biggest popular acts of nan precocious 1990s and early 2000s.

Their hits included Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party. In total, they had 11 UK apical 10 singles, including 4 number ones, and sold much than 10 cardinal albums worldwide. They besides won 2 Brit Awards.

The connection said: "While nan origin of decease is presently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that location were nary suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and chap members of S Club petition privateness astatine this time".

On societal media, his bandmates said they were "truly devastated".

"There are nary words to picture nan heavy sadness and nonaccomplishment we each feel," they wrote.

"We were truthful fortunate to person had him successful our lives and are thankful for nan astonishing memories we have.

"He will beryllium truthful profoundly missed by each and each 1 of us."

In February, nan group announced a reunion tour, pinch 11 dates astatine arenas successful nan UK and Ireland scheduled for later this year.

'Gentle and shy'

Tributes person flooded successful from fans and friends. TV and power big Vernon Kay said nan news of Cattermole's decease was "so very sad".

Jeremy Edwards, erstwhile fellow of S Club 7's Rachel Stevens, wrote: "My thoughts and emotion spell to each your friends and family."

Manager Simon Fuller, who formed nan group successful 1998, said: "Paul was a beacon of ray for a procreation of popular euphony fans and he will beryllium greatly missed. We're each profoundly shocked and saddened by this news."

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said Cattermole was a "lovely man" to interview, and she had been "struck by really gentle and awkward he was".

'Lost a spot of our childhood'

By Annabel Rackham, BBC News civilization reporter

I still retrieve nan excitement I felt aged 8 arsenic my mum told maine she had secured tickets to nan hottest show successful municipality - S Club 7 astatine Wembley Arena successful 2002.

The popular set were astatine nan tallness of their fame and location was nary measurement you could flight a schoolhouse disco aliases day statement without dancing to Reach aliases S Club Party.

What I didn't cognize arsenic I entered nan arena, aft begging my mum to bargain maine a set T-shirt and elephantine glow stick, was that this would beryllium 1 of Paul Cattermole's last unrecorded appearances arsenic portion of nan band. He near a fewer months later arsenic they transitioned from S Club 7 to conscionable S club.

I retrieve everyone astatine superior schoolhouse being beautiful devastated to spot their favourite seven-piece depleted. Paul had ne'er been astatine nan forefront of nan set erstwhile it came to his media presence, but he felt portion of nan furniture.

I was pleased erstwhile he announced he'd beryllium portion of nan 25th day celebrations and was looking guardant to seeing him and nan remainder of nan set astatine nan O2 later this year. It feels difficult losing a spot of your puerility coming and I'm judge tons of different fans are emotion nan aforesaid way.

Cattermole was calved successful St Albans, Hertfordshire, and his grandfather worked astatine London's celebrated Abbey Road studios, giving him nan thought astatine a young property of uncovering a occupation successful music.

As a teenager, he entered nan National Youth Music Theatre and thought his early could dishonesty successful awesome shape shows.

At 16, he decided to spell successful a different philharmonic direction, forming a dense metallic set called Skua. He was somewhat conflicted astir joining a popular group a fewer years later but, aft immoderate first hesitation, felt it excessively bully an opportunity to move down.

S Club 7 recovered fame successful 1999 connected BBC children's TV show Miami 7 earlier going connected to execute immense floor plan success.

Cattermole near nan group successful 2002, saying nan set wanted to move to a much cool and modern sound while their guidance wanted them to instrumentality to bubblegum pop.

"It had sewage to nan constituent wherever things were being handled truthful badly, I had to go," he told nan Guardian successful 2019.

Cattermole rejoined his aged set but struggled to break retired of nan popular pigeonhole, and nan relation pinch S Club was excessively beardown to let him to shape a reliable stone career.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Cattermole was successful a narration pinch bandmate Hannah Spearritt for respective years

After his departure, nan remaining group dropped nan number from their sanction and yet divided nan pursuing year.

There were partial reunions - immoderate involving Cattermole - successful nan precocious 2000s and early 2010s.

"It was 5 years of my life," he told nan Guardian. "I decidedly thought erstwhile I was 20, that by nan clip I was 40 it would beryllium a done thing. And it's not… I've been answering S Club questions for 20 years.

"It will beryllium awesome - it will beryllium bliss - to 1 time not person to, but it's portion of it, and I wholly judge that."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Cattermole starred connected shape successful The Rocky Horror Show

All 7 S Club members reunited successful 2014, and Cattermole starred successful a shape accumulation of The Rocky Horror Show nan pursuing year. However, he said he was injured "in rather a bad way" during that tour.

"There was an unchoreographed spot of dancing [that went wrong] and personification fell connected me," he told NME successful 2018.

The wounded meant he struggled to find performing work, and he said he ne'er saw overmuch of nan money his group made.

In 2018, he put his Brit Award statuette - won for champion newcomer successful 2000 - connected eBay. He said he was "skint", pinch bankruptcy looming aft a large taxation bill.

He told ITV's Loose Women he wanted to look connected a reality TV show, but "they conscionable haven't wanted me".

According to nan Guardian successful 2019, Cattermole moved connected to moving overseas jobs including arsenic head of a organization power station.

In caller years, he was offering personal tarot readings earlier nan latest reunion was announced.

The set had expressed excitement astir their upcoming tour, telling nan Sun newspaper they wanted to bring nan world "a spot of joy" aft difficult times.

Cattermole told nan insubstantial successful February this year: "There is simply a sense, and I've picked it up from everyone, but location is simply a genuine emotion of positivity.

"It's like, let's spell and make group happy and make ourselves happy astatine nan aforesaid time."

