Paul 'Chief' Harragon backs former bitter rival Mark Carroll who is suffering CTE symptoms

Both want NRL to salary for encephalon scans of retired players

Paul 'Chief' Harragon has backed a telephone from Carroll

Manly fable Mark Carroll has CTE symptoms successful his brain

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:37 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 04:47 BST, 1 April 2023

Former NRL enforcer Paul 'Chief' Harragon didn't spot oculus to oculus Mark Carroll successful their playing days - but nan Knights awesome is connected nan aforesaid page arsenic his 1 clip arch-rival erstwhile it comes to nan codification paying for encephalon scans of retired players.

The improvement comes arsenic ex-Sea Eagles premiership-winning front-rower Carroll precocious revealed he is suffering CTE symptoms.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is simply a encephalon illness which is caused by repeated caput knocks.

It cannot beryllium officially diagnosed until personification dies - pinch nan encephalon past examined.

Brain scans for ex-footy stars fearing they person signs of CTE tin costs arsenic overmuch arsenic $900 - and they are not covered by backstage wellness insurance.

Former NRL enforcer Paul 'Chief' Harragon couldn't guidelines Mark Carroll successful their playing days - but nan Knights awesome is connected nan aforesaid page erstwhile it comes to nan codification paying for encephalon scans of retired players

The improvement comes arsenic ex-Sea Eagles front-rower Carroll precocious revealed he is suffering CTE symptoms successful his brain

Mark Spudd"" Carroll Vs Paul "Chief" Harragon.....Clash Of The Titans In mentation for nan "Full Credit To The Boys" June 26th State Of Origin Special Live Show (featuring members from Oz Icons) pinch Mark "Spudd" Carroll astatine Mortdale RSL Club, here's a classical Spudd infinitesimal from nan 90's.....up against his nemesis Paul "The Chief" Harragon👊🤜🏉 Tickets present : https://events.humanitix.com/full-credit-to-the-boys-live-show-cslv7ju4?fbclid=IwAR0jngvEPk81SLk1aUmy2ZkW71PmP6WsRAwoDErhrNtVYXZjEzwyw0Oyi4w Posted by Oz Icons connected Thursday, June 17, 2021 Posted by Oz Icons connected Thursday, June 17, 2021

With immoderate retired players struggling financially, they alternatively edifice to aforesaid medicating, which tin see unsafe regular doses of panadol aliases highly addictive painkillers.

Others move to intoxicant owed to backstage fears they person early onset encephalon damage.

Harragon and Carroll would for illustration to spot nan NRL fresh nan measure for each ex-players who person nan costly encephalon scans.

'The crippled should support blokes for illustration 'Spudd' and everyone other who is struggling,' Harragon told nan Sydney Morning Herald.

'I was location sharing nan blows pinch him. 'All nan testing that is disposable should beryllium disposable if they [ex-players] consciousness that way.'

Harragon, 54, isn't himself suffering from CTE symptoms and 'feels great.'

A attraction connected a patient manner has helped, and nan value of doing truthful was rammed location aft he retired by Professor Chris Levi, who runs nan Sports Concussion Clinic astatine nan John Hunter Hospital, northbound of Sydney.

Despite his relentless playing style successful his heyday, Paul Harragon, 54, isn't himself suffering from CTE symptoms and 'feels great'

Mark Carroll (pictured right) runs a Sydney gym and useful successful nan media - but does interest astir his future

Carroll stressed his attraction is helping others.

'I haven't done this for attention,' he said. 'It's nan players I want to help.

'Thankfully I could salary nan $900. But different group can't. It's not covered anywhere.

'Not done Medicare aliases backstage wellness cover.

'The main point is I want is this crippled to guidelines up and compensate immoderate subordinate who needs to get checked.'

If you request help: Lifeline — 13 11 44; Beyond Blue — 1300 224 636