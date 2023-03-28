Paul O'Grady: Camilla says she is 'deeply saddened' by TV star's death

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Paul O'Grady was pictured pinch Camilla, nan Queen Consort, successful February 2022

By Steven McIntosh Entertainment reporter

Camilla, nan Queen Consort, has said she is "deeply saddened" by nan decease of TV and power big Paul O'Grady.

The broadcaster died "unexpectedly but peacefully" connected Tuesday evening astatine nan property of 67, his hubby has announced.

In a statement, Camilla said O'Grady's "warm bosom and infectious humour lit up nan lives of truthful many".

Celebrities paying tribute included Sir Elton John, Amanda Holden, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness, who described O'Grady arsenic an "icon of British TV".

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, pinch whom O'Grady had been sharing nan domiciled of Miss Hannigan successful a theatre accumulation of Annie, remembered nan performer as a "gorgeous workfellow and friend".

"He was specified a awesome quality being, funny and to nan point," Horwood said. "Paul, legend, RIP darling."

Comic Peter Kay said he had "happy memories of nan beautiful Paul O'Grady", who he said was "kind, genuine and people funny".

Media caption, Watch: Paul O'Grady's life connected screen

Mark Downie, erstwhile editor of daytime programmes astatine Channel 4, recalled nan star's generosity. "When we worked together astatine Channel 4, Paul O'Grady insisted that caller roles connected his show were advertised successful nan section Job Centre," he said.

"He wanted anyone and everyone to beryllium capable to use truthful they could get a break for illustration he had. And it made nan show better. A benignant and generous man."

Sir Elton remembered nan broadcaster arsenic a "brilliant entertainer", a "supporter of LGBTQ+ rights" and personification who was astatine nan forefront of nan "fight against Aids and HIV".

In an affectional Instagram post, nan vocalist thanked O'Grady for, among different things, hosting his and hubby David Furnish's "stag statement earlier our civilian business successful 2005" - nan first twelvemonth ceremonies could beryllium performed successful England.

"Thank you for each nan joyousness you brought into nan world, Paul," Sir Elton said. "You went places cipher had gone earlier and we will miss you very much."

O'Grady's effect connected and publication to nan LGBTQ organization was highlighted by respective of those paying tribute to nan entertainer connected societal media

"When it felt for illustration nary 1 I ever knew successful my life was gay, turning connected nan telly astatine beverage clip seeing personification truthful charismatic, campy and beloved was beyond comforting for truthful galore of us," said journalist Harrison Brocklehurst.

Comedian and campaigner Joe Lycett added: "I'm sad astir Paul O'Grady. I hoped I mightiness meet him 1 time to show him what an inspiration he was to me: I loved [how] gloriously loose and effortless his shows were, really he proved you could beryllium governmental successful a ray intermezo abstraction and that you could do each this and beryllium really, really funny."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, O'Grady's hubby Andre Portasio, pictured astatine nan National Television Awards successful 2019, said nan entertainer had died "unexpectedly but peacefully" connected Tuesday evening

One of O'Grady's astir caller TV appearances came past twelvemonth pinch Camilla, nan Queen Consort, for a one-off section of ITV's For The Love of Dogs - a bid nan prima helped motorboat successful 2012 that followed nan activity of nan Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

A connection released connected behalf of Camilla connected Wednesday said she was "deeply saddened to person learned of nan decease of Paul O'Grady, pinch whom she worked intimately to support nan activity of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and whose lukewarm bosom and infectious humour lit up nan lives of truthful many".

Following his death, nan animal location remembered O'Grady arsenic a "devoted animal lover" and a "champion for nan underdog".

QI big Sandi Toksvig said: "Working pinch Paul O'Grady was 1 of nan top pleasures of my life. Funny, fearless and afloat of rage. The best. The world seems a small little bright."

Media caption, Watch: Paul O'Grady speaks to Michael Parkinson astir his change ego Lily Savage (2002)

Gaby Roslin, who occasionally sat successful for O'Grady connected his BBC Radio 2 show, said his decease was "unbelievably sad news", describing him arsenic a "one-off".

"Goodness me, we laughed together truthful much," she said. "Our chats lasted for hours and he'll beryllium up location now nattering distant and keeping everyone laughing."

O'Grady broadcast his last BBC power show successful August 2022, having hosted nan Sunday day programme for astir 14 years.

Speaking connected her BBC Radio 2 meal show connected Wednesday, Zoe Ball said: "We're each dense of bosom present this greeting astatine nan news of our beloved friend Paul O'Grady. I cognize he was truthful loved by nan Radio 2 listeners and each of america here."

Image source, PA Media Image caption, O'Grady received an honorary fellowship from Liverpool John Moores University for services to intermezo successful 2005

Top Gear big McGuiness said that O'Grady, for whom he stood successful connected his chat show much than 15 years ago, "was ever supportive, benignant and conscionable awesome to beryllium around".

"Paul started successful nan pubs and moving men's clubs but vanished arsenic an icon of British TV. I'll miss him very much."

Former BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce described O'Grady arsenic a "unique and superb broadcaster who brightened nan nation".

Drag queen Danny Beard told BBC Breakfast that nan prima was "the astir important personification successful British civilization for drag".

"I don't deliberation there's anyone who does nan occupation that I do that doesn't people Paul arsenic an icon," added Beard, who won bid 4 of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK.

'A trailblazer'

By Josh Parry, LGBT reporter

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Paul O'Grady was besides good known arsenic his resistance queen alter-ego Lily Savage

Whenever we talk astir on-screen representation, there's a saying; "If you can't spot it, you can't beryllium it."

And arsenic tributes to Paul O'Grady move in, it's clear nan saying has ne'er been much appropriate.

He played pubs and clubs arsenic rough-around-the-edges resistance queen Lily ferocious successful nan 80s, and brought nan characteristic to nan mainstream successful nan 90s.

But it was what Paul did adjacent - and really he did it - that made him a trailblazer for cheery practice connected surface and inspired a full procreation of entertainers that mightiness not ever person thought it possible.

As Britain emerged from nan AIDs crisis, pinch homophobia and stigma still rife, Paul managed to go a staple of prime-time ray entertainment; not conscionable arsenic Lily, but arsenic himself. A moving people cheery man from Birkenhead.

He ne'er assimilated. He ne'er attempted to "straighten up" aliases alteration his persona.

And for truthful galore successful nan LGBT organization - who are utilized to making ourselves smaller aliases hiding parts of our characteristic successful definite institution - that was a crippled changer.

From documentaries, to his ain chat shows, nan Blind Date reboot and of people his ITV show Love of Dogs, he ne'er dimmed himself down aliases tried to make himself much palatable for definite audiences.

He was unapologetically camp, and bitchy. He was Paul - perhaps, though, ever pinch a hint of Lily…

O'Grady was besides mentioned by respective MPs during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour's lawman leader Angela Rayner and MP Chris Bryant some paid tribute to nan entertainer, while lawman premier curate Dominic Raab said Lily Savage "broke solid ceilings and collapsed boundaries".

Media caption, Labour MP Chris Bryant pays tribute to Paul O'Grady's domiciled successful British cheery life and makes an different connection to Dominic Raab

Comic Omid Djalili said he was "just coming to position pinch nan unexpected passing of Paul O'Grady".

"I don't deliberation I've ever been truthful instantly enamoured pinch a characteristic connected a first meeting. He genuinely elevated nan very ambiance successful which he moved. God remainder his mighty soul."

Presenter and character Les Dennis described O'Grady arsenic "a existent drama great", adding: "His twinkly, mischievous beingness will beryllium missed by truthful many."

Actor and TV big Rob Brydon said: "Paul O'Grady was a beautiful lukewarm and caring man pinch a lightning accelerated and devastating wit. What unspeakable news."

Speaking connected BBC Radio 4's Today programme, TV presenter Carol Vorderman said: "He conscionable fizzed, he was 1 of those group that conscionable made you consciousness each portion of you was alive.

"He exploded done nan daft, made-up rules of society. He was a monolithic talent, but you can't hide he was a societal worker erstwhile he was younger, he saved babies and young children from abuse, he lived successful Soho earlier it was gentrified, he ne'er judged nan vulnerable, nan weak, nan misunderstood."

O'Grady had precocious been connected circuit playing Miss Hannigan successful nan philharmonic Annie and had been owed to coming connected Boom Radio successful little than 2 weeks clip for Easter Sunday.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, O'Grady won trophies astatine nan TV Baftas and National Television Awards during his career

The presenter was calved successful Birkenhead, connected nan Wirral, Merseyside, successful 1955, to a mother whose maiden sanction was Savage - which is believed to person inspired his celebrated resistance act.

He began performing arsenic Lily Savage successful nan 1970s. His resistance persona later helmed successful a solo show that ran for 8 years astatine London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern, and made a sanction by speaking retired astir LGBT issues.

Later, he hosted chat show The Lily Savage Show for BBC for a short tally successful 1997, earlier turning his manus to hosting a revived type of crippled show Blankety Blank, which remained connected aerial until 2002.

O'Grady later hosted teatime programme The Paul O'Grady Show connected ITV from 2004 to 2005, earlier moving pinch it to Channel 4 from 2006 until 2009. It was later revived successful 2013 connected ITV and remained connected aerial for 2 years.

During 2013, nan chat show was fronted by impermanent hosts aft he suffered a wellness scare. He had antecedently had bosom attacks successful 2002 and 2006, nan second requiring a enactment successful intensive care.

During his profession O'Grady won a TV Bafta, British Comedy Award and a National Television Award for The Paul O'Grady Show.