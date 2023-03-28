Paul O'Grady obituary: From Lily Savage to TV national treasure, with a love of dogs

Media caption, Watch: Paul O'Grady's life connected screen

By Ian Youngs Entertainment & arts reporter

Paul O'Grady went from being a societal worker protecting children, to a mould-breaking resistance icon, earlier reinventing himself again arsenic a much-loved prime-time big and animal lover. Throughout it all, he retained his trademark nonstop humour and down-to-earth compassion.

One nighttime successful 1985, Paul O'Grady was moving down nan barroom astatine a cheery pub successful London erstwhile he remarked that he could do a amended occupation of hosting ladies' nighttime than nan existent compere.

"And they said, 'Well spell connected then, up you get and do it,' he recalled. "And nan pursuing week I did it, and Lily was born."

That was nan first quality of Lily Savage, nan sharp-tongued blonde bombshell change ego who became celebrated earlier O'Grady himself was good known.

The comic characteristic had been forming earlier that, though. O'Grady gained nan nickname Shanghai Lil aft attending a statement connected a Chinese vessel astatine nan property of 18 successful Liverpool, and he would often amuse himself by impersonating Scouse housewives. "So it was conscionable an hold of that."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, O'Grady arsenic Lily Savage, pinch his dog, connected nan reddish carpet astatine nan Bafta Awards successful 1998

Savage was his mother's maiden name, and nan characteristic was besides inspired by different reliable but colourful women successful his family.

In particular, location was Aunt Chrissie, a autobus conductor pinch "a rima for illustration a bee's arse", arsenic O'Grady put it on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

"She was nan talk of Birkenhead," he said. "She was witty and had a awesome drawstring of one-liners. She came crossed arsenic rather hard-bitten, but she wasn't astatine all. She was daft arsenic a brush... I look backmost to Auntie Chris now - I spot her connected nan autobus and I benignant of spot wherever Lily was germinated."

Women dominated his family increasing up, pinch nan men often distant successful nan Navy. It was a loving family, too. But their world was shattered erstwhile O'Grady's mother suffered a bosom onslaught erstwhile he was 17.

"She was taken into infirmary and nan expert said to my father, 'She's not going to past nan night'," he said.

However, it was his begetter who was dormant by nan morning.

"He conscionable collapsed connected nan spot," O'Grady recalled. "The expert said, 'If I could put connected nan decease certificate, he's died of a surgery heart, past I would'.

"I'll ne'er hide it. I was stood adjacent to him and he went down for illustration a tonne of bricks. He virtually couldn't header without my mother."

His mother survived, and would unrecorded for different 15 years.

Shortly aft his father's death, O'Grady became a dada himself.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, O'Grady said Lily Savage could get distant pinch saying things he couldn't arsenic himself

"People mightiness wonderment really a cheery man managed to begetter a daughter," he said. "But I was a highly promiscuous teenager." He saw his girl occasionally successful her youth, but they grew person arsenic they sewage older.

Partly to salary kid support, O'Grady took a occupation arsenic a peripatetic attraction officer, looking aft different people's children successful Camden.

"Say a mum went into infirmary and location were 5 children - alternatively than divided nan kids up and put them into various homes and stuff, I'd spell successful and look aft them to support them arsenic a family unit," he explained, earlier adding: "God knows why, because astir of them were nan anti-christ type of The Waltons."

It wasn't an easy job. "Nine times retired of 10, you're dealing pinch existent squalor," he recalled. Drunken boyfriends would move up successful nan mediate of nan nighttime and deliberation he was nan mum's spot connected nan side. "I'd beryllium having fights successful Camden High Street astatine 3 o'clock successful nan greeting pinch babies nether my arm.

"And I'd think, I'm 25, springiness america a break, I should beryllium having a life.

"But I really enjoyed it," he added. "I'm coating a bad image but it wasn't each bad. I met immoderate really awesome people."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, He was besides a regular prima of pantomimes for illustration Cinderella successful 2016

On days off, he did effort to person a life and worked successful bars for illustration nan Royal Vauxhall Tavern earlier starting his regular move location arsenic Lily Savage.

One nighttime successful 1987, constabulary raided nan venue - an action that was ostensibly taken complete concerns astir nan usage of amyl nitrate, but was much wide believed to beryllium portion of a crackdown connected cheery clubs.

More than 20 officers flooded into nan club, each wearing rubber gloves because, astatine nan tallness of nan Aids crisis, they didn't want to touch those they were arresting. "Well well, it looks for illustration we've sewage thief pinch nan washing up," O'Grady quipped.

The pursuing night, he was backmost connected stage, undeterred. That defiance, mixed pinch nationalist support for LGBT campaigns successful nan years that followed and his performances arsenic Lily, helped make him an icon successful that community.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Last year, he was fixed a Rainbow Honour "for his stellar activity to beforehand nan authorities of LGBTQI group successful Britain and astir nan world"

His drama profession started to return disconnected erstwhile he took Lily to nan Edinburgh Fringe and was nominated for nan prestigious Perrier Award successful 1991.

The characteristic followed a contented of celebrated resistance acts, but O'Grady said he wanted to guidelines retired from nan "matronly and sexless" figures who had travel before, specified arsenic Dame Edna Everage and Hinge and Bracket.

"Nobody was ever sexual, and Lily was. She was unashamed. She turned tricks for money and each that business."

Lily besides didn't person a highly polished look. "I had this image of this hard-bitten hooker from Birkenhead pinch her roots showing and a rip successful her tights and a spot of aged ratty leopard tegument and a large handbag," O'Grady said.

With her gauche glitter style and foul-mouthed wit, O'Grady's subversion of nan resistance contented proved a hit.

Lily became a nationalist prima erstwhile she took complete from Paula Yates interviewing celebrities connected nan furniture connected Channel 4's The Big Breakfast successful nan mid-1990s, and she was subsequently fixed her ain BBC chat show.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, He presented a Bafta to his friend and chap erstwhile Blind Date presenter Cilla Black successful 2014

The modulation to mainstream TV characteristic became complete erstwhile Lily followed successful nan footsteps of Terry Wogan and Les Dawson arsenic nan big of crippled show Blankety Blank.

The existent O'Grady initially stayed successful nan inheritance - but his floor plan gradually began to return over.

ITV scheduled The Paul O'Grady Show astatine teatimes successful 2004, and it was poached by Channel 4 successful 2006. He was specified a large prima that ITV past poached him back, offering a reported £8m for a woody including nan Friday nighttime chat show, Paul O'Grady Live.

There were besides Blind Date and a BBC Radio 2 slot, positive sitcoms, documentaries, autobiographies, pantomimes and different theatre shows - and successful 2012, he was capable to show a gentler broadside erstwhile he launched Paul O'Grady: For nan Love of Dogs.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, He became a passionate advocator for animal authorities and an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

His genuine affection for, and earthy consciousness of protection over, nan unwanted pets astatine Battersea Dogs and Cats Home shone through, and made that show a patient favourite for a decade.

His emotion of animals was besides evident connected nan smallholding successful Kent wherever he and hubby Andre Portasio looked aft sheep, chickens, pigs, owls and goats - arsenic good arsenic dogs.

He had met Andre while caring for Brendan Murphy, his fellow of 25 years, who died of crab successful 2005. O'Grady and Portasio joined successful 2017.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, O'Grady and Andre Portasio joined successful 2017

It wasn't nan presenter's first matrimony - he had wed a Portuguese lesbian friend successful 1977, simply to thief alleviate unit from her family.

"I worked pinch her successful a bar. She had strict Catholic parents who wanted her to settee backmost home. I thought, 'She'll person to get married' - truthful I offered. I ne'er sewage thing retired of it. I moreover provided nan wedding buffet, but she was a bully friend."

They stayed joined until 2003. O'Grady had suffered a bosom onslaught nan erstwhile year, which was followed by different successful 2006. His parents, grandparents and siblings had besides suffered from bosom problems.