Paulina Gretzky caddies for Dustin Johnson at Masters Par 3 Contest

It was each nosy and games astatine Augusta National connected Wednesday arsenic golfers took portion successful nan Par 3 Contest up of their pursuit of a greenish jacket, erstwhile things get a small much serious.

Dustin Johnson deed nan people pinch a acquainted look by his broadside – his wife Paulina Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky, woman of Dustin Johnson, during nan Par 3 Contest April 5, 2023. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Gretzky and their kids walked nan people arsenic Johnson did his champion to triumph nan yearly pre-Masters arena that usually sees immoderate nifty hole-outs. Gretzky was seen sporting a darker hairsbreadth colour than nan accustomed blonde aliases soiled blonde hairsbreadth she has had successful nan past.

Tom Hoge aced nan eighth spread and would spell connected to triumph nan Par 3 Contest. He received a crystal vase for nan hole-in-one, a crystal vessel for his winning information of 6 nether and will now beryllium successful an uphill conflict to triumph his first greenish jacket. No Par 3 Contest victor has gone connected to triumph nan Masters.

There will besides beryllium immoderate other eyeballs connected Johnson arsenic nan LIV Golf defector is backmost to subordinate nan PGA Tour players successful 1 of nan astir celebrated play contests successful nan world.

Johnson won his first greenish overgarment successful 2020, but his determination to spell to LIV Golf and spurn nan PGA Tour made shockwaves past yer.

Cameron Smith acknowledged earlier successful nan week that LIV Golf competitors, who only play 3 rounds connected their tour, will request to decorativeness precocious up connected nan leaderboard to really make an impact.

"I deliberation we request to beryllium up there," Smith said, via nan Star Tribune. "There's a batch of chatter about, 'These guys don't play existent golf, these guys don't play existent play courses.' For sure, I'll beryllium nan first 1 to opportunity that nan fields aren't arsenic strong, but we've still sewage a batch of guys who tin play immoderate really superior golf."

