A classical spirit pairing, but successful cooky form! These peanut food and jelly cookies are other soft and delicious, each pinch a strawberry jam halfway and peanut food drizzle connected top.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies Recipe

With these treats you’ve sewage nan creamy, nutty goodness of peanut food getting cozy pinch nan saccharine and fruity strawberry jam, each packed into a soft and chewy cookie. It’s for illustration taking your favourite puerility sandwich and turning it into an astonishing dessert.

These cookies person nan cleanable spirit and texture. They’re soft connected nan inside, somewhat crispy connected nan edges—pure cooky perfection. Trust me, these treats aren’t conscionable for nan kiddos; adults will beryllium conscionable arsenic obsessed. Don’t miss retired connected nan chance to relive those nostalgic flavors and dainty yourself to a batch of these awesome cookies!

Ingredients You’ll Need

These peanut food and jelly cookies are a delightful fusion of nutty peanut butter, saccharine strawberry jam, and soft, chewy goodness. With conscionable a fistful of communal baking ingredients, you’ll beryllium connected your measurement to creating a batch of irresistible cookies that will person everyone coming backmost for more.

Creamy Peanut Butter : Brings a rich | and nutty spirit to nan cookies. It’s what makes these cookies truthful darn peanut-buttery and irresistible.

Granulated Sugar : Sweetness successful its purest form! This is nan worldly that adds that cleanable touch of sweetness to equilibrium retired nan peanut food and jam. It’s nan concealed constituent that gives these cookies their addictive taste.

Brown Sugar: Packed pinch a caramel-like goodness, brownish sweetener brings a deep, rich | spirit and a touch of moistness to nan cookies. It's what gives them that soft and chewy texture we each love.

Unsalted Butter: Adds a rich | and creamy spirit to nan dough, making nan cookies oh-so-delicious.

Eggs : They bring moisture, richness, and building to nan dough, truthful that each cooky turns retired perfectly soft and chewy.

Vanilla Extract : A scatter of vanilla extract adds a saccharine and aromatic footwear to nan peanut food and jelly cookies, making them moreover much mouthwatering.

Baking Soda and Powder : Helps nan cookies emergence and go bully and fluffy.

Salt : A pinch of brackish balances retired nan sweetness and makes each nan flavors pop.

All-Purpose Flour: Provides building and thickness to nan dough.

Provides building and thickness to nan dough. Strawberry Jam: This saccharine and fruity jam is nan eventual astonishment wrong each cookie. It’s truthful delicious!

How to Make Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

These cookies are a breeze to make, moreover for beginner bakers. With straightforward steps and basal pantry ingredients, you’ll person a batch of delicious peanut food and jelly cookies successful nary time, satisfying your saccharine bony pinch minimal effort.

Preheat Oven, Prepare Baking Sheets: Preheat nan oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 2 baking sheets pinch parchment insubstantial and group aside.

Sugar Mixture: In a guidelines mixer, aliases utilizing a manus mixer, pick together nan peanut butter, granulated sugar, brownish sugar, and butter. Add successful nan eggs and vanilla and operation until combined.

Add Dry Ingredients: Add nan baking soda, baking powder, salt, and flour and operation until conscionable incorporated.

Shape Cookies: Use a mean cooky scoop (about 3 tablespoons) to scoop balls of dough. Then spot them connected 1 of nan baking sheets leaving 2 inches betwixt them and usage nan backmost of a tablespoonful to property an indent successful nan halfway of them. Fill nan indent pinch a scant spoon of jam.

Bake: Bake for 12-14 minutes, until nan edges are conscionable hardly starting to brown. Then region from nan oven and fto nan cookies cool connected nan cookware wholly earlier transferring to a cooling rack.

Bake for 12-14 minutes, until nan edges are conscionable hardly starting to brown. Then region from nan oven and fto nan cookies cool connected nan cookware wholly earlier transferring to a cooling rack. Cool: Once nan cookies person cooled, if you would for illustration to you whitethorn melt immoderate peanut food successful nan microwave and drizzle it crossed nan cookies.

Tips and Tricks Here are a fewer other ways to make judge your peanut food and jelly cookies move retired perfectly! Use a Different Jam : The strawberry jam tin beryllium substituted for your favourite kind! Raspberry, grape, aliases apricot are celebrated choices.

: The strawberry jam tin beryllium substituted for your favourite kind! Raspberry, grape, aliases apricot are celebrated choices. Swap Creamy Peanut Butter for Chunky: If you for illustration chunky peanut butter, spell up and effort utilizing it alternatively of nan creamy peanut butter. This will adhd a bully crunch to nan cookies.

Adjust Cooking Time: The baking clip whitethorn request to beryllium adjusted according to nan size of your cookies. If they are smaller, they will cook a small spot faster, and if they are bigger they will request a mates much minutes. The cookies will beryllium rather soft erstwhile they travel retired of nan oven and won't beryllium capable to beryllium lifted up. They request to cool wholly connected nan baking expanse earlier they will beryllium fresh to prime up.

The baking clip whitethorn request to beryllium adjusted according to nan size of your cookies. If they are smaller, they will cook a small spot faster, and if they are bigger they will request a mates much minutes. The cookies will beryllium rather soft erstwhile they travel retired of nan oven and won’t beryllium capable to beryllium lifted up. They request to cool wholly connected nan baking expanse earlier they will beryllium fresh to prime up. Don’t Overbake: Don’t complete cook nan cookies! The edges should beryllium hardly browned. The cookies will proceed to navigator arsenic they cool connected nan pan.

Storing Leftovers These cookies will support for up to 3 days astatine room somesthesia successful an airtight container. If you would for illustration to frost nan dough, I urge scooping it retired and forming nan indent earlier freezing. To bake, region them from nan freezer and group connected a parchment lined baking expanse to thaw. Once thawed, capable nan indent pinch jam and cook arsenic directed.