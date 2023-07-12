Get fresh to perceive “this is nan champion meal ever” erstwhile you make these bakery-style peanut food muffins! Don’t skimp connected nan cocoa chips!

If you’re eager to create muffins that are connected par pinch those from a master bakery, I person immoderate breathtaking news for you!

After dedicating six months to testing and refining various muffin recipes, I’ve yet mastered nan techniques for creating bakery style muffins into a fewer easy, step-by-step instructions!

Peanut food and cocoa are nan cleanable pair. These muffins sensation for illustration a elephantine reese’s cup. You’re welcome.

Why these are nan champion peanut food muffins

Packed pinch peanut butter

Made pinch mundane ingredients & prepped successful 10 minutes

Add successful cocoa chips for other delicious bakery muffins

Moist, soft muffins pinch tender crumb

Tall and domed muffin tops (bakery style!)

What You’ll Need for Peanut Butter Muffins

These elemental ingredients make nan champion peanut food muffins! Keep scrolling to get nan afloat measurements and instructions successful nan look paper below.

creamy peanut butter: adds flavor

adds flavor granulated sugar : adds sweetness and flavor

: adds sweetness and flavor egg: binds nan batter together by providing structure

binds nan batter together by providing structure vegetable oil : adds fat and moisture

: adds fat and moisture buttermilk: makes nan breadstuff moist & fluffy

makes nan breadstuff moist & fluffy vanilla extract: adds flavor

adds flavor all intent flour: flour is basal to build structure

flour is basal to build structure baking powder: helps to leaven and assistance nan batter

helps to leaven and assistance nan batter salt: just a pinch to equilibrium nan sweetness and enhances nan different flavor

How to Make Peanut Butter Muffins

These easy peanut food muffins look for illustration they came from a bakery, but are truthful easy to make! Get nan full look successful nan look paper below.

Combine barren ingredients. In a mixing vessel harvester nan flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir pinch a spoon to combine, group aside. Combine bedewed ingredients. In a larger mixing vessel harvester nan eggs, buttermilk, rootlike oil, vanilla extract and peanut butter. Stir to combine. Combine batter. Gradually operation nan barren ingredients and 1 ½ cups cocoa chips into nan bedewed ingredients, mixing conscionable until combined. The batter will beryllium very thick! Rest. Cover nan vessel pinch a towel and let nan batter to remainder for 15 minutes. During this time, preheat nan oven to 425ºF / 220ºC.

Prepare pan. For bakery style muffins, statement a 12 count muffin cookware pinch 6 muffins liners, meaning you’ll only capable each different muffin good pinch batter. Fill nan liners pinch 6-8 heaping tablespoons of batter. Add nan remaining cocoa chips to nan tops of nan muffins. Sprinkle them pinch sanding sugar. Bake. Place 1 cookware successful nan halfway of nan oven and cook for 7 minutes astatine 425ºF / 220ºC, past support nan muffins successful nan oven, move nan somesthesia down to 350ºF and cook for 16-19 minutes aliases until a toothpick inserted successful nan halfway comes retired clean. Allow nan muffins to cool successful nan pan. Repeat pinch nan remaining batter, bumping nan somesthesia backmost up to 425ºF.

How to Properly Measure Flour The astir meticulous measurement to measurement flour is to usage a kitchen scale, weighing it successful grams. If you don’t person a room scale, travel this method. Aerate nan flour pinch a whisk aliases spoon. Flour becomes dense and compact arsenic it sits. Aerating is nan aforesaid arsenic fluffing nan flour, but not nan aforesaid arsenic sifting it. Do not sift nan flour unless nan look specifically calls for it.

Use a spoon to sprinkle nan flour into nan measuring cup. Do not pat nan cup against nan counter, arsenic this will compact nan flour.

Use nan backmost of a food weapon to level disconnected nan excess.

Gluten free peanut food muffins

I person made this look aggregate times pinch King Arthur’s Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour pinch awesome success. You tin besides effort different marque of gluten free each intent flour. Be judge to measurement nan flour properly.

How to Create Bakery Style Muffins

Bakery style muffins are known for their domed tops. Plus who doesn’t emotion them? I utilized a fewer techniques to thief “lift” these muffins truthful they would person domed tops

1. THE REST PERIOD

Let nan batter remainder for 15 minutes aft it’s mixed and earlier you scoop it into nan muffin pan. During nan resting period, starch molecules successful nan flour are absorbing nan liquid successful nan batter, causing them to swell and giving nan batter a thicker consistency (ref the room whisper). Our 15 infinitesimal remainder is conscionable a speedy rest.

2. FILL EVERY OTHER MUFFIN CUP

This extremity has been a crippled changer! For bakery style muffin tops, statement a 12 count muffin cookware pinch 6 muffins liners, meaning you’ll only capable each different muffin good pinch batter. Filling each different cup allows nan muffins to dispersed and dome without moving into each other. This method besides encourages nan muffins to brown, creating a aureate muffin top.

3. FILL THEM TO THE TOP

Fill your muffin liners to nan apical pinch batter. Yes, this goes against everything you’re heard but it’s important successful helping nan muffin summation that height.

4. BAKE AT HIGH TEMPERATURE INITIALLY

Bake nan muffins astatine a precocious somesthesia (425ºF) initially, past little to 350ºF. Starting nan muffins disconnected astatine a higher somesthesia causes nan batter to emergence rapidly, mounting nan outer aboveground of nan muffin, producing a dome shape.

Storing & Freezing Suggestions

HOW TO STORE MUFFINS

If you’ll beryllium eating nan muffins wrong 24 hours of baking, you tin time off them uncovered connected nan counter. The muffins will not barren retired while near astatine room somesthesia for 1 day.

In fact, muffins are truthful moist they tin go soggy and those crunchy, sugary tops tin vanish erstwhile stored successful an airtight container.

But I person a instrumentality to thief that – paper towels.

For longer storage, 2-4 days, statement nan bottommost of an airtight instrumentality pinch insubstantial towels. Place nan muffins successful a azygous furniture successful nan instrumentality past screen nan muffins pinch immoderate further furniture of insubstantial towels. The insubstantial towels will enactment for illustration a sponge, absorbing nan moisture they merchandise while they are stored.

If nan insubstantial towels go excessively moist astir time 2 aliases time 3, switch them pinch caller insubstantial towels.

HOW TO FREEZE MUFFINS

Individually wrap each muffin successful integrative wrap. Then spot them successful a ziploc container aliases airtight instrumentality and spot successful nan freezer for up to 3 months.

To thaw, time off them astatine room somesthesia until defrosted, astir 1 hour. Or unwrap them and microwave astatine 20 2nd intervals until defrosted.

More Peanut Butter Recipes

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Mini Peanut Butter Cheesecakes