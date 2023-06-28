Wholesome, nourishing Peanut Butter Overnight Oats are elemental to make, lightly sweet, and loaded pinch patient fibre and protein. This meal is nan easiest ever, and it’s perfectly delectable, too!

Healthy Overnight Oats pinch Blueberries and Peanut Butter

Do you repast prep? I americium a large believer successful making astatine slightest a fewer things up of clip to make nan remainder of nan week easier, and overnight oats are a awesome illustration of that. They support for up to 5 days successful nan refrigerator, which intends you could easy double nan look and person respective breakfasts made up of clip – and it only takes a fewer minutes. Plus, nan saccharine spirit and soft texture of nan oats is simply a full treat.

I’ve already shared my Pecan Pie Overnight Oats recipe, and this scrumptious Apple Crisp Overnight Oats look is besides a favorite. But this peanut food overnight oats look mightiness conscionable beryllium my favorite. If you for illustration peanut butter, you’ve sewage to springiness this a try!

This Recipe Is…

Low On Prep: There are only a fewer ingredients here, and nary peeling, chopping, aliases cooking!

The Ingredients You’ll Need

You tin jazz up overnight oats successful each kinds of ways, but for this peanut food version, these are nan ingredients you will need:

Old Fashioned Oats: Also known arsenic rolled oats, these are flattened oats that do good pinch soaking. Steel trim oats are harder to usage for overnight oats, truthful I don’t urge utilizing them.

Are Quick Oats OK for Overnight Oats?

Sure! Quick oats are much finely trim than rolled oats, truthful they will go softer and person little texture than rolled oats – this whitethorn beryllium preferable for immoderate people, while others mightiness for illustration nan much robust consciousness of rolled oats. Use what you person and what you love!

How to Make Peanut Butter Cup Overnight Oats

This look is truthful elemental – if you tin make a vessel of cereal, you tin do this! And betwixt you and me, it’s overmuch much delicious than a vessel of mean cereal.

Combine nan Ingredients. First, measurement and harvester the oats, almond milk, yogurt, peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds, vanilla, and oversea brackish successful a bowl.

Recipe Tips

Ready to make immoderate peanut food overnight oats? Great! These adjuvant tips will make nan process easy, breezy, and tasty. Let’s do this!

Fruit Options: Blueberries are really bully successful this recipe, adding a popular of colour and freshness. But you could besides usage different fruits for illustration bananas, apples, raisins, dates, etc.

Serving Suggestions

Overnight oats tin besides beryllium paired pinch your different meal favorites to make a heartier repast – and it tin still beryllium wholly portable. Check these out, and bask a awesome homemade breakfast.

How to Store Overnight Oats

These should ever beryllium kept successful nan refrigerator, for nutrient safety. Overnight oats will support for astir 5 days successful nan fridge, sealed successful airtight containers aliases jars. It besides helps make them bully and cold, which is refreshing, particularly successful nan summer! Want a lukewarm breakfast? Don’t time off them retired – conscionable popular them successful nan microwave for a mates of short bursts, and operation well.

Can I Freeze Peanut Butter Cup Overnight Oats?

Actually, yes! If you want to shop these moreover longer, past freezing is simply a awesome option. You tin frost overnight oats for up to 3 months successful an airtight container. Thaw them retired overnight successful nan fridge, and you’re bully to go.

Prep Time5 minutes mins Chill Time8 hours hrs Total Time8 hours hrs 5 minutes mins 1 cup old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons peanut butter

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of oversea salt

toppings: blueberries extra peanut food and chopped peanuts Add oats, almond milk, yogurt, peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds, vanilla, oversea brackish into a bowl.

Stir good to combine, making judge peanut food gets evenly dispersed.

Divide oat substance into 2 containers for illustration mason jars. Seal utilizing nan lid and spot successful nan fridge overnight. You tin screen it pinch integrative wrap if you do not person a lid.

Take 1 instrumentality retired of nan fridge nan adjacent greeting and operation nan mixture.

Top pinch a drizzle of peanut butter, blueberries and chopped peanuts.

Overnight oats will support for up to 5 days successful nan fridge successful a sealed container.

