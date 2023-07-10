Peko Protocol has successfully closed a $700K private round fundraising

Advertisement

Crypto DeFi startup Peko Protocol has precocious closed a $700K backstage fundraising information up of its mainnet launch. The information included finance from 12 angel investors, each pinch salient tech firms and task superior entities wrong nan web2 and web3 industries. The seed information costs will accelerate Dapp development, grow nan halfway team, and standard operations to meet nan expanding work demand.

“Our squad couldn’t beryllium much grateful that galore renowned manufacture leaders person enthusiastically embraced PEKO’s groundbreaking attack to calculating nan collateral facet utilizing nan user’s in installments score,” said John Reno, co-founder and CEO of Peko Protocol. “Their acquisition and resources will beryllium valuable arsenic we proceed to turn and standard our business to supply much revolutionary solutions to Web3 users.”

About Peko Protocol

Peko Protocol is simply a decentralized, transparent and non-custodial lending protocol built for layer2 chains wherever users tin participate arsenic lenders aliases borrowers successful isolated lending pools. Peko Protocol intends to build high-velocity markets for much accepted crypto-asset lending services; pinch 1 unified separator account, users tin gain liking connected deposits, and get from shared liquidity pools against collateral.

Peko Protocol besides introduced a groundbreaking CF calculation attack named Dynamic Collateral Factor Mechanism (DCFM). Unlike accepted methods that trust solely connected plus liquidity, DCFM considers an further important factor—the user’s in installments score. Peko Team believes that a borrower’s creditworthiness should beryllium considered erstwhile determining nan collateral factor, arsenic it reflects their expertise to repay their indebtedness connected time. By incorporating nan user’s in installments score, DCFM encourages responsible borrowing behaviour and rewards users who show punctual repayment.

As a result, nan collateral facet becomes a move metric that adapts to nan borrower’s financial history, allowing for a much meticulous consequence assessment. With DCF, Peko Protocol intends to supply a adjacent and inclusive lending environment, empowering users to unlock greater opportunities while fostering a much robust and resilient decentralized financial ecosystem.