Penn Badgley Might Move Behind The Camera After Finale Season Of You

Penn Badgley has go 1 of nan astir acquainted faces connected television. Following his breakout domiciled successful nan eventual early-aughties teen soap "Gossip Girl," nan character has kept coming connected our screens arsenic nan prima of "You," nan pulpy Netflix thriller that has go a slayer whodunnit. The bid has marked a pivot towards much mature melodramatic activity successful Badgley's career, but it's besides inspired him to wade into much uncharted territory. In fact, his adjacent task mightiness moreover beryllium connected a wholly different broadside of nan industry.

Longtime fans of "You" mightiness beryllium amazed to study that Badgley has really been moving down nan scenes connected nan bid arsenic well. The character has been credited arsenic a shaper for nan entirety of seasons 3 and 4, moving alongside showrunner Sera Gamble. Producing was a activity of caller aerial for Badgley, who has been moving arsenic an character for decades, and he plans to nutrient much of his ain projects successful nan future. He precocious founded his ain accumulation institution called The Middle Productions, per GQ.

"Maybe because I've done this now for truthful long, directing and penning and producing are each acold much absorbing to me," he explained.

The "You" prima bedewed his director's beak pinch nan penultimate section of play 4, "She's Not There." Joe's psyche unravels further than ever earlier arsenic he realizes that his murderous past is not rather arsenic acold down him arsenic he thought. Hallucinations of his victims bleed into his reality arsenic he is forced to face his unreconciled acheronian side. "She's Not There" dips into dreamy surrealist imagery successful a mode frankincense acold wholly unprecedented for nan series, making it a standout infinitesimal and an breathtaking denotation of Badgley's talents down nan camera.