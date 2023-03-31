Penrith star Jaeman Salmon HITS BACK at Ricky Stuart labelling him a 'weak-gutted dog'

Penrith prima Jaeman Salmon HITS BACK astatine Ricky Stuart labelling him a 'weak-gutted dog' past year, by mouthing nan aforesaid 3 words to camera aft scoring during his side's drubbing of nan Raiders... arsenic fans hail his epic spray!

  • Jaeman Salmon was labelled a 'weak-gutted dog' by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart 
  • The remark was said successful August past twelvemonth and created significant controversy
  • Salmon continued nan bad humor arsenic he deed backmost astatine Stuart successful Friday night's clash

31 March 2023

NRL prima Jaeman Salmon sensationally deed backmost astatine Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart arsenic he celebrated aft scoring successful Penrith Panthers' 53-12 thrashing of nan Raiders.

The brace were marred successful contention past twelvemonth erstwhile Stuart labelled Salmon a 'weak-gutted dog' after nan Panthers won a conflict betwixt nan teams successful August.

Stuart had deed retired astatine Salmon aft he had kicked hooker Tom Starling during nan crippled and was eventually handed an unprecedented one-match prohibition and $25,000 (£13,500) good complete nan comments. Stuart past apologised for nan forum successful which he made them.


At nan time, nan Raiders coach claimed he had history pinch Salmon, pinch suggestions it dated backmost to a family matter from inferior days successful Cronulla.

After nan incident, location was besides a proposal Stuart lashed retired aft Salmon reportedly made derogatory comments directed astatine nan Raiders coach's autistic girl - something nan 24-year-old vehemently denied.

NRL prima Jaeman Salmon sensationally deed backmost astatine Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart arsenic he celebrated aft scoring successful Penrith Panthers' 53-12 thrashing of nan Raiders

Stuart past twelvemonth called Salmon a 'weak-gutted dog' aft a conflict betwixt Penrith and Canberra

And now, during a conflict betwixt nan teams connected Friday night, Salmon appeared to get his ain backmost astatine Stuart.

As he put nan shot down to people a 79th-minute effort during nan drubbing, Salmon mouthed ‘weak-gutted dog’ to nan cameras successful an evident excavation astatine Stuart for his comments past year.

Fans were loving his yarn astatine nan coach arsenic 1 said: 'Fair play can’t opportunity Stuart didn’t merit that spray.'

Another added: 'Cannot hit that celebration', while a further personification said: 'That's truthful great.'

A 4th protagonist simply said: 'So good!' 

Back successful nan summer, Salmon had explained really he was caught wholly off-guard by nan full affair.

He had told AFP: 'It was a spot of a shock. I've ne'er heard that before. But I americium not worried astir that now.

'I heard astir it (the accusations of making derogatory comments astir Salmon's autistic daughter) astatine nan game. What Rick said is up to him.

Salmon had explained really he was caught off-guard erstwhile he was progressive successful nan controversy 

Stuart was fixed an unprecedented one-match prohibition and a $25,000 (£13,500) good for his comments

Supporters were hailing Salmon's arguable ceremony connected societal media aft nan game

'It has thing to do pinch his autistic daughter. I won’t remark connected what happened.'

In nan aftermath of Stuart's tirade, Salmon revealed he was considering ineligible action and thanked Penrith for opinionated by his side. 

'The nine has ever been supportive of me, and of immoderate subordinate successful positions for illustration that. I can't convey nan nine enough.' 

Penrith went onto triumph nan NRL Grand Final past twelvemonth - their 4th title successful history - and presently beryllium successful 3rd spot successful nan NRL array this play aft 4 games. 

