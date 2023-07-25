The family of a Marine who died successful Afghanistan was ne'er forced to salary to transportation nan assemblage to Arlington National Cemetery for burial, aggregate group confirmed Wednesday, pursuing a study that incorrectly claimed nan Department of Defense (DOD) stuck nan family pinch a $60,000 bill.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida told Fox News connected Tuesday he was “enraged to study [from families] that nan Department of Defense had placed a dense financial burden” connected nan family of Sgt. Nicole Gee, 1 of 13 Marines who lost their lives successful nan Aug. 13, 2021 violent onslaught during nan chaotic subject withdrawal, to salary for transporting her assemblage from California to its spot of internment. Mills said a humanitarian organization, Honoring Our Fallen, stepped successful to screen nan “staggering $60,000” cost, but nan organization’s laminitis told nan Daily Caller News Foundation that astatine nary constituent was nan family aliases statement connected nan hook for nan flight.

“No monies were exchanged aliases expected to beryllium paid by our statement aliases nan family. This was a aid made by a seasoned who donated this work to america to assistance america successful honoring Sgt. Gee,” Laura Herzog, Honoring Our Fallen’s laminitis and CEO, said successful a connection to nan DCNF.

The Marine Corps paid for Gee’s remains to beryllium transferred to nan Sacramento area truthful Gee’s family and organization could salary their respects, Herzog said. Then nan family decided they wanted Gee to beryllium buried successful Arlington National Cemetery. (RELATED: New State Department Report Says Biden Didn’t Know Who Was In Charge Of Afghanistan Debacle)

“To debar having Sgt. Gee’s remains beryllium transported via a commercialized airline, I personally secured an in-kind aid of a formation successful a backstage aircraft,” meaning an individual stepped successful to connection nan formation and aircraft. “Sergeant Gee’s family accepted nan aid of a formation and Honoring Our Fallen, arsenic a non-profit 501 (c3), accepted nan in-kind donation,” she told nan DCNF.

Federal law and nan consequent DOD policy allows for nan family to reimburse flights via commercialized aliases DOD-provided aircraft, Robert Ditchey, a Pentagon spokesperson, told nan DCNF.

At nary clip should our Gold Star families beryllium financially responsible for burying their loved ones and American heroes. https://t.co/T4ldDFK3Hc

— Rep. Cory Mills 🇺🇸 (@RepMillsPress) July 25, 2023

In a lawsuit wherever nan DOD-authorized personification to coordinate carrier and internment of fallen servicemembers to a 2nd destination location, nan family “incurs nan costs up front, and past requests reimbursement for this costs (along pinch nan remainder of nan ceremonial bill) from nan due Service Department,” Ditchey said.

The Marine Corps had nary grounds of incurred costs aliases pending reimbursement requests, a Pentagon spokesperson told nan DCNF.

“Through nan transportation of remains process, Marine Corps casualty assistance officers were successful nonstop connection pinch Sgt. Gee’s family, and they stay successful interaction today. In nan lawsuit of Sgt. Gee, nan Marine Corps stayed accordant pinch its argumentation that each costs associated pinch internment beryllium borne by nan government,” nan spokesperson said.

Gee’s mother-in-law, Christy Shamblin, besides denied that DOD ever declined to salary nan costs for nan past limb of Gee’s trip, Task and Purpose reported.

“I’m not moreover judge that it went to nan constituent wherever they said ‘no,'” Shamblin told nan outlet.

Mills’ agency and nan Marine Corps did not instantly respond to nan DCNF’s requests for comment.

